Is SIA Engineering Company Limited’s (SGX:S59) Cash Outlook Optimistic?

Want to participate in a research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $60 gift card!

Two important questions to ask before you buy SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, S59 is currently valued at S$2.8b. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of S59’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for SIA Engineering

What is SIA Engineering's cash yield?

SIA Engineering generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of SIA Engineering’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, SIA Engineering also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 1.71% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because SIA Engineering’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

SGX:S59 Balance Sheet Net Worth, April 5th 2019 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for SIA Engineering?

Can S59 improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 21%, ramping up from its current levels of S$78m to S$95m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, S59's operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 20% next year, to 0.4% in the following year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, SIA Engineering becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research SIA Engineering to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is S59 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether S59 is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SIA Engineering’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.



