Siab Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SIAB) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Siab Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SIAB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Siab Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM8.5m ÷ (RM143m - RM92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Siab Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.9% generated by the Construction industry.

See our latest analysis for Siab Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Siab Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Siab Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Siab Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Siab Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 27% three years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

Another thing to note, Siab Holdings Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 64%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Siab Holdings Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was three years ago. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last year have experienced a 55% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Siab Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here