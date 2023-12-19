Siakam scores 27 points as Raptors beat Hornets team missing four starters, including Bridges

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) rejects an attempted basket by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. had season highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat Charlotte 114-99 on Monday night, rallying past a Hornets team missing Miles Bridges and three other starters.

Bridges was denied entrance to Canada due to his past legal problems, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Hornets coach Steve Clifford would not comment on the reason for Bridges’ absence before the game.

Charlotte was already without injured starters LaMelo Ball (right ankle), Gordon Hayward (illness) and Mark Williams (back), plus key reserve Cody Martin (left knee).

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes scored 22 points and matched his career high with 17 rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 13 points and Precious Achiuwa had 12. The Raptors outscored the Hornets 35-18 in the final period.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points, P.J. Washington Jr. had 15, and Bryce McGowens and Brandon Miller each had 14.

The Hornets scored 23 points off 19 Toronto turnovers but couldn’t avoid a fifth straight loss.

Washington and Rozier both started. Washington (left shoulder) sat out Saturday’s 135-82 loss to Philadelphia, while Rozier left Charlotte’s franchise-worst defeat in the third quarter after being elbowed in the nose.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in a June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of them.

Bridges most recently turned himself in on Oct. 13 after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation. That case is still pending.

Bridges was suspended by the NBA for the first 10 games of the season after sitting out all of last season. He is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 12 starts since his return.

Rookie center Nathan Mensah, who is from Ghana, also was not with the Hornets Monday, Clifford said.

Former Raptors coach Dwane Casey attended the game.

Toronto had as many turnovers (seven) as made baskets in the first quarter, and Charlotte led 27-19 after one.

The Hornets were up 52-48 at the half, but Siakam scored 10 points in the third as Toronto cut the gap to 81-79 heading to the fourth.

