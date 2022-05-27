Siam Commercial Bank Is Chasing DeFi Yield Through Compound

NoomHH
Ian Allison
·3 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bangkok-headquartered Siam Commercial Bank (SBC), the oldest and one of the biggest banks in Thailand, has entered the decentralized finance (DeFi) realm via Compound Treasury, the lending platform’s institution-focused service.

The digital venture arm of the bank, a subsidiary called SCB 10X that was launched at the beginning of 2020, will deposit funds into Compound Treasury, a kind of institutional wrapper that leverages custody firm Fireblocks, the companies said.

The service converts U.S. dollars into fiat-backed USDC on Compound, which allows institutions to earn fixed annual yields of 4%. The size of SCB 10x’s allocation into Compound Treasury was not disclosed. An S&P Global rating of the platform earlier this month revealed that the platform had “only 20 customers and $180 million invested at the end of April.”

Read more: Compound’s Enterprise Arm Receives S&P Credit Rating in DeFi First

Large institutions including banks have been eyeing the DeFi space, with services like Compound Treasury and Aave Arc offering a serviceable entry point.

SCB 10X has been an avid VC investor in crypto and is also involved in building infrastructure in the space. The bank’s digital division has been ironing out how to actually take part in DeFi since July of last year, explained Mukaya Tai Panich, chief investment officer at SCB 10X.

“Not only are we an investor and a builder, we also wanted to adopt these types of disruptive technology to use, especially to use inside a bank,” said Panich in an interview. “We think Compound has created a regulated instrument that’s very easy to understand: U.S. dollar in, U.S. dollar out with a fixed 4% interest rate, so institutions don’t have to worry about how to interact with crypto.”

SCB DeFi

It was a heavy lift getting the board of SCB, as well as the bank’s rather risk-averse treasury management team, confident enough to participate in DeFi, Panich said.

One wrinkle, she said, concerned the question of principal guarantee (when a fixed-income security guarantees a minimum return equal to the investor’s initial investment, regardless of the performance of the underlying assets).

Panich, who had gotten to know Compound CEO Robert Leshner in recent years (SBC 10X has hosted a couple of virtual DeFi conferences), was able to get a dialogue going to try and meet the bank’s requirements.

“We talked to Compound about the ‘principal back’ guarantee, that it was a request from our treasury team. At the beginning Compound didn’t offer that. But, lo and behold, after many months they offered a ‘principal back’ guarantee,” she said.

A security and compliance layer was provided by crypto custody firm Fireblocks, which also facilitates the whitelisted Aave Arc DeFi service for institutions, and has been working with Compound Treasury since late last year.

“We are seeing more high-end institutional clients tapping into the DeFi,” Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov said in an interview. “We believe things like Compound Treasury and Aave Arc are definitely stepping stones to make them comfortable with DeFi, and SCB has always been on the forefront of innovation so we were happy to see them moving forward.”

Compound interest

Compound Treasury is not a permissioned lending pool per se, like Aave Arc, said Shaulov. Rather, it’s an operational layer that on-ramps USDC into the permissionless Compound protocol, which is monitored by analytics software to ensure nothing malicious happens in the lending pools, he said.

SCB’s Panich said this is clearly an important step within institutional DeFi, but the mood has damped of late, particularly by the collapse of Terra’s UST stablecoin and lending protocol Anchor. (SCB 10X invested in Anchor’s seed round.)

“It’s unfortunate that this whole thing happened,” said Panich. “But I think in a way it’s also good, because the education of regulators, board members and the people at the top level of management suddenly got accelerated by I don’t know how many years. So I guess that’s a silver lining.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – May 26 – The Crypto Meltdown

    The crypto market saw red on Thursday, with little on the news front to deliver support. A bearish start to Friday will test investor resilience as ETH sits at $1,750.

  • Husband of teacher killed in Texas school dies in wake of massacre

    Joe Garcia was preparing for the funeral of Irma Garcia, his high school sweetheart and wife of 24 years, when he collapsed and died on Thursday, the newspaper reported. Irma Garcia, 46, was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, along with 19 children. Relatives briefed by authorities said Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles died trying to protect their students.

  • Skittish about buying the dip in U.S. stocks? Citi strategists say investors should go global

    “For those investors concerned it is too early to take the plunge in the U.S. market, maybe buying dips in Europe and EM is a safer call," Citigroup says.

  • Is Another Reverse Stock Split Inevitable for This Once-Promising Growth Stock?

    Stock splits are encouraging developments because they mean that a stock has been performing well. At a high price tag, the company can justify slashing the stock price in half (or more) so that it becomes accessible to a wider pool of investors. One company that could end up going that route (again) is marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB).

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market could help you retire as a millionaire if you pick the right companies and hold them in your portfolio for a long time, as doing so will help you gain from the power of compounding and evolving trends in various industries. For instance, a $50,000 investment in Amazon a decade ago is worth about $500,000 now thanks to the stock's nearly 900% gains over the past decade, and that's after accounting for the steep drop in the e-commerce giant's stock price in recent months. Amazon, however, is not the only company that has generated solid returns for investors over the past decade.

  • These 3 REITs Won't Grow Your Money Overnight But Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys

    Buy and hold this diverse trio to actively enjoy passive income, and likely share growth, for years to come.

  • My 3 Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy -- Even in a Market Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have both fallen headlong into correction territory. A stock split doesn't change the underlying fundamentals of a business, so that alone isn't a reason to buy the stock. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stunned investors in mid-2020 when the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split, the first in almost six years.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • An Industrial REIT That's Down 50% and Yielding 9%: Time to Buy?

    This minnow outbid some whales to swallow a bigger fish. There's some indigestion to work through.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks in Edgar Wachenheim’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Greenhaven Associates’ past performance and Wachenheim’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates. Edgar Wachenheim is an American investor and the founder of Greenhaven Associates. He […]

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap

    Warren Buffett's investments in stocks and private businesses through Berkshire Hathaway have created tremendous wealth for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in the stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the once-struggling textile manufacturer, would have been worth $36 million at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Berkshire held a stock portfolio worth $390 billion.

  • Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks hedge funds are dumping amid the tech selloff in 2022. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the latest market situation around tech stocks, go directly to Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Investors are offloading growth stocks that don’t […]

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are being downgraded, go to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks Today. US stocks are trying to overturn the 7-week losing streak today as the S&P 500 Index, the Dow 30 […]

  • Analysts Say You Should Buy These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip, click Analysts Say You Should Buy These 5 Stocks on the Dip. In a recent report, Bloomberg Economics claimed that […]

  • Leaked email shows a major student-loan company just laid off employees as Biden's decision on debt forgiveness looms

    The layoffs come less than a week after Nelnet leadership said they expect Biden will cancel $10,000 in student loans for every federal borrower.