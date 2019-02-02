Is Sibanye-Stillwater a Buy?

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) was created by the May 2017 merger of gold miner Sibanye Gold Limited (under which you might still see the company's name listed on some stock price services) and platinum group metals miner Stillwater Mining. It was a huge, transformative transaction that shifted the company's metals profile in a dramatic way. With a vastly different portfolio from many precious metals peers, is Sibanye-Stillwater worth your investment dollars?

An expensive deal

Sibanye agreed to buy Stillwater in late 2016 for roughly $2.2 billion. The announcement sent Stillwater's shares soaring, because that represented a 23% premium to the stock's closing price the day before the acquisition news hit the market. Structured as an all-cash deal, Stillwater shareholders got a nice bounce. But Sibanye investors weren't quite as well rewarded.

Two people looking at a notepad with a mine truck in the background More

Image source: Getty Images.

Sibanye had to take on a material amount of debt to get the deal done. To put some numbers on that, at the end of 2016 Sibanye had $600 million in long-term debt, which ballooned to $1.9 billion by the end of 2017. Worse, the company issued $1 billion in stock along the way, enticing investors to buy the shares with a massive 60% discount to the then-current price. With Sibanye shareholders seeing material dilution, it isn't particularly surprising that the shares sold off in a big way following that sale. The stock, now known as Sibanye-Stillwater, has yet to recover.

SBGL Chart More

SBGL data by YCharts

It's the operations that matter

Which brings up the really big issue here: The pairing of Sibanye and Stillwater hasn't really created a better miner. The company's production profile is unique, at roughly 50% gold and 50% platinum group metals. However, it remains, for the most part, a marginal miner. And buying some platinum operations isn't enough to change the big picture here.

Sibanye-Stillwater's all-in sustaining costs for gold (which add the cost of mining for gold to the capital expenditures needed to keep its mines running) are expected to be, at best, $1,311 per ounce in 2018. That's basically about the current spot price of gold. In the current environment, the gold division is barely profitable at best. The platinum side has been a little better, but the picture is still not great.