Sibanye Stillwater (JSE:SSW) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (JSE:SSW) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to ZAR1.22 on the 27th of March. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 7.6%.

See our latest analysis for Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Sibanye Stillwater's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 2.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 46%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Sibanye Stillwater's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Sibanye Stillwater has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.698, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR2.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Sibanye Stillwater has grown earnings per share at 67% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Sibanye Stillwater could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Sibanye Stillwater Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Sibanye Stillwater does. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Sibanye Stillwater that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Sibanye Stillwater not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here