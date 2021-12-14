Siberian town topped 100 degrees, a new Arctic record

Mary Gilbert
·5 min read

A brutal heat wave in the summer of 2020 left some portions of the Arctic Circle sweltering as temperatures soared to levels more typical of the Mediterranean. Now, meteorologists have confirmed a temperature recorded during the worst of the heat was so unusual that it prompted a new category of record-keeping.

On Tuesday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the official weather agency of the United Nations, announced that it had verified that the high temperature in the town of Verkhoyansk, Russia, on June 20, 2020, climbed to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). The temperature is the first to hold the newly minted title of highest recorded temperature at or north of the Arctic Circle, defined as 66.5 degrees north.

AccuWeather forecasters say temperatures typically only top out around 60 F (15.5 C) by mid-June in Verkhoyansk, a town located 71 miles (115 km) north of the Arctic Circle. The town's meteorological observation station has been in operation for more than 135 years, dating back to 1885.

A summer day with temperatures nearing 100 F is more common in places like Athens, Greece, or even Taipei, Taiwan,-- not the Arctic Circle.

"This new Arctic record is one of a series of observations reported to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that sound the alarm bells about our changing climate. In 2020, there was also a new temperature record (65 F or 18.3 C) for the Antarctic continent," WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Before this year, records in the Arctic Circle were not separated out in the WMO's Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes, which includes detailed weather extremes from around the globe. However, given "extreme temperature and ongoing climate change," a panel of experts was convened to add this newest category, according to the WMO.

While records for the Antarctic region, defined as areas south of 60 degrees south, have been available in the Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes since 2007, this is the first year that both polar regions will be represented.

This image shows the Land Surface Temperature (LST) obtained from Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite data acquired on June 19, 2020. LST can be thought of as showing "skin surface temperatures of the Earth." (European Union , Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery)

Verkhoyansk, now officially known as an Arctic Circle's hot spot, is no stranger to wild swings in temperature and extreme conditions, according to AccuWeather's team of meteorologists.

Verkhoyansk is located in Russia's Sakha Republic. The region is home to a very harsh and dry continental climate and is prone to hot summers and brutal winters.

"The extreme variation in temperature in Verkhoyansk is most apparent during the transition seasons," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained.

When Verkhoyansk transitions between summer and fall, for example, high temperatures can take massive tumbles within just a 24-hour period. In mid-October, the typical high temperature for Verkhoyansk hovers around 10 F (-12 C). In 2021, the high temperature for the town hit an extremely high 54 F (12.2 C) on Oct. 18, but just 24 hours later, the mercury struggled to reach 3 F (-16 C).

The Arctic Circle is among the fastest warming regions in the world and is "heating more than twice the global average," according to the WMO.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

A year-and-a-half may seem like a long time to wait to verify a high temperature record, but due to a number of factors including data analysis and quality control, taking this amount of time was imperative.

Another separate factor was the creation of a new category of climate record. Since the Arctic category was new for the WMO's archives in 2021, the evaluation committee had to dig through past climate data and check for "other possible past extremes of comparable value," according to the WMO.

The committee concluded that there were no known temperatures of 100.4 F (38 C) or above at any Arctic locations in recorded history and thus confirmed Verkhoyansk as the true record-holder.

In addition to verifying the highest temperature on record north of the Arctic Circle, the WMO also confirmed the lowest temperature ever recorded in the region. The lowest temperature record north of the Arctic Circle now belongs to Klinck, Greenland, with a low temperature of minus 93.3 F (minus 69.6 C).

"Verifying records of this type is important in having a reliable base of evidence as to how our climate's most extreme extremes are changing," said Dr. Blair Trewin, who works for Australia's Bureau of Meteorology and is a member of the WMO's evaluation committee.

Extreme heat events weren't just limited to 2020 as they continued to occur across Russia in 2021. In June, a blistering heat wave roasted portions of the country, including the city of Moscow. Moscow climbed to an astounding 94.5 F (34.7 C) on June 22 and tied the all-time June record high set back in 1901.

The WMO is also investigating the validity of two additional high temperature readings from the past two summers. In both 2020 and 2021, Death Valley, California, soared to 130 F (54.4 C), but that reading is pending verification as some experts are skeptical about the town's potential world record. Elsewhere, a similar investigation is underway for a city on the Italian island of Sicily. The mercury at Siracusa, Italy, reportedly topped out at 119.8 F (48.8 C) in August, which, if confirmed, would break Europe's continental heat record.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Congolese rumba wins Unesco protected status

    The music and dance style from the two Congos is a fundamental part of the countries' identities.

  • Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with Macron, Niinistö

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke on the phone with his French and Finnish counterparts and reiterated his demand for guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying weapons there. The Russian leader's phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö come amid heightened tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders that stoked fears of a possible invasion, and Western diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening. U.S. President Joe Biden last week told Putin that Moscow would face “severe consequences” if it attacks its ex-Soviet neighbor. Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military buildup in the east of the country, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting with Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

  • Killings, restrictions on women and girls seen since Taliban takeover, UN rights office says

    The United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights delivered an update on Tuesday calling the situation in Afghanistan one that "threatens the most basic of human rights."During remarks made in Geneva, Nada Al-Nashif voiced particular concern over the brutal nature of killings carried out by the Taliban as well as the treatment of women and girls since the group seized Kabul in August. Al-Nashif said that the agency had received "...

  • UAE suspends talks on $23B weapons deal with US

    The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf. The Emirati embassy in Washington said it would “suspend discussions" with the U.S., though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will move forward as planned. “The U.S. remains the UAE's preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future,” the embassy said in a statement. The proposed sale of 50 F-35s to the UAE came at the end of former President Donald Trump's administration, emerging from a deal that saw the Emiratis formally recognize Israel.

  • Kremlin says Putin, Xi talks to highlight 'aggressive' US, NATO rhetoric

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss "aggressive" language from the U.S. and NATO during their virtual meeting later this week, according to the Kremlin."The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Reuters report. "We see very, very aggressive...

  • Israeli official says Syria must not have chemical weapons

    Israel's intelligence minister said Tuesday that Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country's chemical weapons facilities. In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern would not directly comment on the report in the Washington Post that said that Israel struck Syria on two occasions — once this year and once last year — in a bid to block attempts to rebuild its chemical weapons stockpile.

  • Man, 19, and 15-year-old girl killed in Durham shooting. Injured were as young as 12.

    The surviving victims included a 13-year-old boy and three girls, ages 17, 13 and 12 years old.

  • "Doomsday glacier" ice shelf could shatter within 5 years, scientists say

    Researchers said the entire glacier holds enough water to raise sea levels by more than two feet.

  • Will GOP's PowerPoint plan to stage a coup get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to act on filibuster?

    Without an end to the filibuster there is no way to stop the GOP's plan to make us an autocracy. How much more proof does Sen. Kyrsten Sinema need?

  • Toronto police ask for help identifying ‘highly suspicious’ person in billionaire murder case

    Police update public on investigation for first time in four years, after studying hours of CCTV footage from night couple were killed Honey and Barry Sherman in Toronto on 24 August 2010. Photograph: YONHAP/Reuters Four years after the unsolved murders of pharmaceutical billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman, police in Toronto have appealed to the public to help identify a possible suspect in the case. At a media briefing on Tuesday, homicide DS Brandon Price said police had studied hours of CCTV

  • Cooper Kupp is on pace to threaten all-time receptions, receiving yardage record

    In the first season of 17 games, a pair of all-time records arising from a 16-game season could fall. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, with 13 catches for 123 yards on Monday night, has put himself in position to challenge the single-season reception and receiving yardage records. As to the former, Saints receiver Michael Thomas set [more]

  • Here is what's protecting Urban Meyer right now: the Jaguars owe him a ton of money

    Meyer's hiring came with a salary that one informed NFL agent pegged in the $9 million per-season range. If Meyer also got the standard of a six-year deal, that leaves a lot of years and lot of salary.

  • N.J. Hospital Use Doubles; JPMorgan Shot Mandate: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New study data showed Pfizer Inc.’s experimental Covid-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe omicron var

  • Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished

    The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family in August said Tuesday they are frustrated and saddened that U.S. troops involved in the attack will not face disciplinary action. A hellfire missile had slammed into a car belonging to Zemerai Ahmadi, killing him and nine relatives, including seven children, in the chaotic final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ahmadi, 37, was a longtime employee of an American humanitarian organization. It also came just days after an Islamic State group suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and 169 Afghans at a Kabul airport gate.

  • Iraqi singer's music still brings split society together

    A petite woman in a gold brocade robe appears on stage in a smoke-filled Baghdad club. This is the magic of Sajda Obeid, an Iraqi singer of Roma origins. At her Monday night concert at the “Yarmouk Club” in Baghdad, men and women of all ages and social backgrounds swayed and mouthed the words to her songs.

  • The AP Interview: UN nuke chief says view of Iran blurred

    The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran's program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Speaking in a wide-ranging interview to The Associated Press, Rafael Mariano Grossi said he wanted to tell Iran that there was “no way around” his inspectors at the International Atomic Energy Agency if the Islamic Republic wanted to be “a respected country in the community of nations.” “We have to work together," Grossi said from a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after he visited that country's first nuclear power plant. Grossi's insistence that the Vienna-based IAEA remained “an auditor” for the world came as negotiations falter in Vienna to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear deal.

  • Dual blocking pattern forces Arctic air to grip Prairies, extreme cold to come

    Parts of the western Prairies to experience their first -30 degree temperature this week.

  • Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain

    Rain drenched Southern California on Tuesday as a powerful storm slid down the drought-stricken state, snarling traffic as vehicles spun out and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. Nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell before dawn in one area of Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles, the National Weather Service said. Residents of communities near the Alisal Fire burn scar in Santa Barbara County were ordered Monday to evacuate over concerns that heavy rains might cause flooding and debris flows that could inundate hillside homes. A similar order was issued for people living in several communities near another burn scar in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

  • What was the strength and size of the main Kentucky tornado? Here are early estimates.

    The biggest tornado to cause destruction in Kentucky from Friday into Saturday may have been at least an EF3, per the National Weather Service.

  • WEATHER ACTION DAY: Powerful storm headed to Arizona

    A storm is moving in to Arizona, bringing rain, snow and strong winds.