Sibling spat results in felonious assault charge

Nov. 9—LIMA — Attorneys for a Lima man charged with pointing a gun at his sister and threatening to kill her are seeking to have statements made by the defendant tossed out of court.

Jarrod Bradford, 19, of Lima, was indicted by a grand jury in October on a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree that includes a firearm specification.The indictment alleges that on Aug. 24 Bradford did attempt to cause physical harm to M'Kenzye Bradford through the use of a deadly weapon.

Court documents show that on that date at approximately 1 p.m. M'Kenzye Bradford called to report that her brother, Jarrod, had threatened her with a gun. Jarrod was involved in an argument with Tracy Hollar, M'Kenzye's mother, and M'Kenzye intervened and defended her mother, the younger woman told police.

What allegedly resulted was a verbal altercation between M'Kenzye Bradford and her brother. At one point Jarrod reportedly went to the bedroom and retrieved a semi-automatic pistol. He carried the gun back to where M'Kenzye was talking on the phone and began to argue with her again, court records show.

M'Kenzye told police Jarrod pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her. She said he removed the extended magazine and took a round out of the chamber, pointed the gun at her again and pulled the trigger.

Jarrod Bradford denied pointing the gun at M'Kenzye, although a person who was on the phone with the woman at the time told police he did "plainly hear" Jarrod threaten to kill his sister.

The Allen County Public Defenders Office filed a motion in October to suppress statements made by Jarrod Bradford to police following his arrest, alleging he had not been properly advised of his right to remain silent or to have an attorney present during questioning.

Arguments surrounding that motion will be heard Nov. 23. A jury trial previously scheduled for Nov. 22 has been vacated.

Bradford appeared in court briefly on Monday to waive his constitutional right to a speedy trial.