Siblings accused of stealing candles linked to thefts in 12 North Texas communities: police

Two North Texas siblings who were arrested Monday have been linked to organized retails thefts in at least 12 North Texas communities, the Lake Worth Police Department announced Friday.

Destiny Goynes, 22, and her brother Dexter Goynes, 19, face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity after they were arrested following a car chase. More than $2,800 worth of stolen scented candles were recovered from their vehicle, according to Lake Worth detectives.

Through the investigation, the pair have now been linked to similar thefts in the following communities: Allen, Frisco, Irving, Fort Worth, Lewisville, Euless, Highland Village, Carrollton, Wylie, Watauga and Weatherford, according to police. The total combined loss of merchandise is estimated at $27,774.

“Throughout history, the black market sale of stolen goods has provided a source of revenue for criminal organizations,” said J.T. Manoushagian, Lake Worth police chief. “On the surface, candle theft may seem insignificant. But in reality, organized retail theft feeds many of the underlying crime problems that communities across our country are experiencing.”

More arrests are anticipated along with additional charges from the police departments in the affected communities.

Businesses or individuals with information on other crimes the Goynes siblings may have been involved in are asked to contact detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or by calling (817) 237-1224.