Siblings arrested after police chase ends in crash on Rt. 590
A woman and a man were arrested after a police chase led to a crash on Rt. 590 near Empire Boulevard.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
FuboTV has filed filed an antitrust lawsuit against Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery after they announced launching a joint sports streaming service.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
The NCAA's new all-time leading scorer passed Shedeur Sanders.
The House of Representatives has founded a Task Force on artificial intelligence that will "ensure America continues leading in this strategic area," as Speaker Mike Johnson put it. In a way this task force — chaired by California Reps Ted Lieu and Jay Obernolte — is a welcome sign of Congress doing something, anything, on an important topic that has become the darling of tech investment.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
The president can't make himself any younger, of course, but many political experts believe there are strategies that could help address the biggest challenge facing his reelection campaign.
The reality star's plans to have a baby took a turn when he learned of his low sperm count. Here's what experts say — and how Underwood's numbers bounced back.
Robert Reid helped lead the Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in franchise history.
Investors are looking to Walmart earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience, while Nvidia's results loom large.
Ashley Scoggin alleges that coach Amy Williams and AD Trev Alberts didn't do enough in their response.
The U.S. women begin the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.
International law enforcement, led by the UK’s National Crime Agency, disrupted ransomware gang Lockbit's operation.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
With the running game continuing to be a focal point in 2024, Andy Behrens reminds fantasy baseball managers to prioritize steals when drafting.
In today's edition: The death of the one-handed backhand, college football's "farm system," the future of Presidents' Day Weekend, Baker's Dozen, and more.
FairMoney, a digital bank based in Lagos and headquartered in Paris, is in discussions to acquire Umba, a credit-led digital bank providing payroll and financial services to customers in Nigeria and Kenya, in a $20 million all-stock deal, sources tell TechCrunch. But it also underscores the challenges facing fintechs in Africa amid a challenging market for startups globally: a $20 million all-share deal would be roughly equivalent to the amount Umba raised from outside investors.
Byron was ahead when a caution came out on the final lap.
Women also needed less time to achieve the same or greater benefits from a workout as men.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. As an AI expert at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to promote responsible AI use, Lee Tiedrich develops approaches for AI that evaluate and manage risk while aligning law, policy and practices with science. Tiedrich, a tech transactions and intellectual property attorney, also served on the Biden Campaign Policy Committee and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).