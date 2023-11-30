Siblings arrested after three women were shot at club in Richland County, sheriff says

A brother and sister were arrested days after three women were shot at a club, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

LaRoyal Harley, 20, and Roy Harley, 17, were arrested early Thursday morning at their home, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. LaRoyal Harley lives in Eastover, Richland County court records show.

The shooting happened Saturday at Club Lavish, at 7950 Bluff Road, according to the release. That’s in Gadsden, in the area between Interstate 26 and U.S. 601, less than 4 miles from LaRoyal Harley’s residence.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the club, the sheriff’s department said.

When they arrived, deputies found an unconscious woman lying on the ground who had been shot in the torso, and two other women who had also been hit by gunfire, according to the release. Information about where the two other victims were shot was not available.

The women were taken to an area hospital, and all were listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or if one or any of the women were the intended targets.

Roy Harley was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun under the age of 18, according to the release.

LaRoyal Harley was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, the sheriff’s department said.

Both Harley siblings were arrested without incident and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

No bond has been set for LaRoyal Harley, who remains behind bars, jail records show. She is scheduled to return to court again on Jan. 26, according to judicial records.

Roy Harley is not currently listed on the inmate roster, and information on his bond status was not available.

There was no word if the shooting remains under investigation, or if any other people were involved in the gunfire.