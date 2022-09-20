Siblings face attempted murder charges in St. Petersburg road rage incident

ST. PETERSBURG — Two siblings have been arrested on attempted murder charges after causing a crash during a “road rage incident” on Central Avenue that critically injured a motorcyclist, police said.

Narciso Rosario, 32, was driving a Lincoln Mercury sedan east on Central Avenue at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday with his sister, Solimar Rosario, in the passenger seat when they got into an altercation with a motorcyclist also heading east, according to arrest affidavits and a news release from St. Petersburg police.

Surveillance video showed Solimar Rosario, 31, sitting on the open window of the Mercury “taunting” the motorcyclist, then Narciso Rosario intentionally turning his car into the motorcyclist, affidavits state. That caused the motorcyclist to veer into oncoming traffic and crash head-on with a westbound truck.

Narciso Rosario did not stop after the crash and left the scene. Surveillance video showed the siblings trying to conceal their car in their backyard about 10 minutes later, affidavits state. The affidavits show the siblings’ home address is on the 4600 block of Second Avenue S in St. Petersburg.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and is listed in extremely critical condition, according to police. A police spokesperson declined to release the man’s name, citing an active investigation.

Solimar Rosario was arrested Saturday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Narciso Rosario was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Both siblings were being held without bail, records show.