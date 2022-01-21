Siblings kicked out of home on snowy, freezing day, cops say. Ohio mom faces charges

An Ohio mother is facing child endangerment charges after police say she kicked her two teenagers out of the house during a freezing and snowy day.

Police were called to a home in Warren on the morning of Jan. 17 concerning a disturbance between the 38-year-old mother and her 17-year-old daughter, a police report of the incident said.

When police arrived, they heard the mother insist to her daughter that she needed to leave the home because she was being disrespectful, the report said.

According to the police report, the mother said her daughter had poured a drink on her, so she was kicking her out.

Police saw the teen exit the home, according to the report, and noticed her mother close the door behind her. The 17-year-old was wearing a thin jacket and tennis shoes, and was carrying a trash bag full of her stuff, police said.

The low in Warren for the day was 21 degrees. According to the police report, there was at least 18 inches of snow on the ground in the area.

Warren police brought the girl, who was crying and saying, “I have nowhere to go” repeatedly, to the police station. Officers later returned to the home after learning the mother had also kicked her 16-year-old son out of the home, according to the police report.

The officer found the teen boy sitting on his front porch, locked out and wearing a jacket, sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

According to the teen, he fought with his mother because she was upset his sister brought her boyfriend over. The brother tried to intervene during the argument, and was forced to leave the home, the report said. The son told police his mother and sister were not physically fighting.

Soon after, officers arrested the mother, and sent the children to child services, the police report said. She was arraigned Jan. 18 on two charges of child endangerment, according to court records.

Warren is about 43 miles north east of Akron, Ohio.

