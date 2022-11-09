Siblings killed in living room after more than 30 shots fired into home, GA cops say

A brother and sister died after more than 30 gunshots were fired into their home, according to Georgia police.

Officers responded to a double shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Stone Mountain and found a woman dead and a man who had been injured, according to an email from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man died later from his injuries at a local hospital.

The woman and man were Denee and Darrell Wheelous, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Their mother, Valerie Jones, told Fox 5, that she was upstairs when she heard the gunshots and ran to the living room to check on her children. She saw them on the couch with gunshot wounds and called 911, the outlet reported.

Jones told WSB-TV that her house was “riddled with bullets” and that police had found 32 shell casings on her property.

“These murders are senseless,” she told the outlet. “My children were sitting in their home, looking at TV. They didn’t expect to die tonight.”

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating the shooting, according to police.

Stone Mountain is about 15 miles east of Atlanta.

Man breaks into woman’s home and kidnaps her over lottery ticket, Tennessee cops say

6-year-old fatally shoots himself with gun he thought was a toy, mom tells Georgia cops

Man shoots, kills his neighbor because ‘he thought he was a Democrat,’ Ohio family says