Siblings Who Launched Black-Owned Delivery Service in Philly Are Now in 4 Other Cities

BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
·1 min read

It has only been just 3 years since twin brothers David and Aaron Cabello launched Black and Mobile, the first Black-owned delivery service, and they have already expanded to 4 more cities and they plan to add more.

Black and Mobile was founded in 2019, initially offering services only in Philadelphia. Since then, they exclusively partnered with Black-owned restaurants in the community to provide them with advanced technology and connect them with more customers.

In 2020, the company expanded its services to Atlanta and Baltimore. Most recently, they also brought the business to Los Angeles and New York City, having five cities in total so far. Now, customers in those cities can support Black-owned restaurants by ordering food through Black and Mobile and having it delivered to them.

“We are thrilled to bring Black and Mobile to the two most populous cities in the country,” David said in a press release, according to Travel Noire.

“We started Black and Mobile to give exposure to Black-Owned restaurants by supporting black food entrepreneurs and connecting their culture to the surrounding community, and these two new cities will allow us to continue doing so at scale.”

Moving forward, the company, which helped 50 to 75 Black-owned restaurants generate $1 million in sales in three years, aims to partner with 250 Black-owned restaurants across the country and help them generate over $1 million in sales each year.

This article first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • Ukraine is selling NFTs to fund the war effort

    The government of Ukraine is launching a web page for selling an estimated 300 non-fungible tokens it has received in donations to help the nation's war effort.

  • Planks Are Overrated. Train Your Abs This Way Instead.

    The plank is a foundational core training exercise, but you'll be better off if you try these other ab training exercises if you want to sculpt a six-pack.

  • What's happening at the Walmart on Lawrence Road?

    Changes at the Walmart store on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls have stirred a lot of questions and rumors on social media.

  • 10 Best Small-Business Ideas With Low Overhead Costs

    Starting a business can be a multimillionaire-dollar proposition that requires rounds of massive fundraising and the issuance of stock to investors. But there are plenty of types of small businesses...

  • If You're Using Venmo for Your Side Hustles, Here's What You Need to Know About Taxes

    There's a good chance you need to report your income from those transactions—whether you got a tax form in the mail or not.

  • Pressfarm PR Software Raises $1.4 Million In Pre-A Series Round

    Grundy Center, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - - Pressfarm, a public relations agency, and all-in-one PR software platform, has raised 1.4 million in funding in the pre-A series round. According to founders and investors, the goal of raising capital is mainly to allow Pressfarm to expand its product development and activities internationally. PressfarmPressfarm has been operating on the market for almost a decade and has acquired many large brands as ...

  • List analysis: Financial firms value in-person client interaction as tech advances

    For those in the wealth management industry, the Covid-19 pandemic threw a significant wrench into the in-person interaction that many consider to be a foundational piece of a successful client relationship.

  • Local development firm moving corporate HQ downtown

    The 15,000-square-foot property at the corner of Greene Street and James Brown Boulevard once housed the local probation office.

  • Should You Start a Small Business in 2022?

    If you've been contemplating the idea of starting your own business, 2022 may be a good year to get the ball rolling. It can take time for a small business to become profitable. If you'll be operating your business from home and you don't require much in the way of equipment or supplies, then startup costs may not be a huge consideration.

  • Inaugural Strategic Partners Summit Hosted by VG Pecunia Limited Comes to Successful Conclusion

    Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - VG Pecunia Limited, a leading provider of actuarial and strategic consultancy services has successfully concluded its Inaugural Strategic Partners Summit 2022. The event, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand, saw a number of VG Pecunia Limited's key partners gather to learn more about the company's business operations, understand the company's upcoming developments, explore and discuss important issues pertaining to achieving market growth

  • Small Business Opportunity: Apply Today To Have Walmart Sell Your Product — Here’s How

    Calling all entrepreneurs and small-business owners with products made, grown or assembled in the United States: Today is the deadline to apply to Walmart's Open Call product event.

  • Industry Associations, Regulator Give Some Clarity on Singapore's Crypto Ad Rules: Report

    Advertising to retail investors will be disallowed, as Singapore limits crypto trading to professional investors.

  • Help for small businesses

    Small Hoosier businesses are still working to make a comeback after setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's some of the resources Kokomo is offering its small businesses.

  • Gulf Xellence Announces 4th Edition of Global DeFi Investment Summit on June 29th & 30th 2022, Dubai, UAE

    "Connecting Investors with DeFi Ecosystem" Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Gulf Xellence decided to launch the 4th Edition of the summit dedicated to innovative technologies, bringing together the biggest names, and thought leaders who are actively shaping the tech industry. The summit is a platform where participants will be presented with use-cases from the enterprise world, Inspiring speeches, panel discussions, tech talks, fireside chat, and speed pitches.Foll

  • Small Businesses Are Raising Prices to Keep Up With Inflation

    Despite the challenging environment, small business owners are also optimistic about the return to normalcy, with 51% reporting that they believe conditions will level out in six months to a year.