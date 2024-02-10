Siblings pleading with public to help find who killed their brother

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A family of siblings in Limestone County are still searching for answers after their brother was hit and killed last December.

According to the Athens Police Department (APD) Erskin Jacobs was crossing the road when he was run over and 2 months after the incident, investigators are still looking for who is responsible.

“I’m still in shock, confused, it doesn’t feel like it’s real,” said Jacobs’ sister Tara.

Jacobs was killed near the intersection of Highway 72 and Hines Street in Athens while walking to a friend’s home.

For his siblings Tara and Calvin, its been an emotional start to the new year without their oldest brother who they say kept the family together.

“He was a joy to be around and I’m missing a part of me, I’m still numb, it’s like I’m living in a dream and I can’t wake up,” Tara told News 19.

The Jacobs family explained the tragedy has been difficult to process and the hardest part is knowing the person responsible is still out there.

Tara says her home is a few blocks away from where her brother’s life was taken and each time she travels near the location, it reminds her that he’s no longer here.

“I have to go out that way to work every morning, I have to come back that way every morning and when I take that left, I always see my brother just laying there and someone kept going,” she said.

The late 59-year-old’s siblings say they’ve had a hard time understanding how the person responsible can sleep at night and they’re pleading with the public to come forward with any information that could help solve the case.

“It’s just hard to go on, but you have to go on. I just wish the person who did it just would step up to the plate and get this over with so my brother can rest in peace,” Calvin Jacobs said.

“If you were in the parking lot, if you were behind the car or in front of the car if somebody seen something, just tell us anything for closure,” Tara said.

APD investigators say they’re looking for a tan/biege colored Honda CRV that likely has damage to the front and driver-side rearview mirror area.

Anyone with information on that vehicle is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

