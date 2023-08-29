Siblings make progress after NYC hammer attack that killed their mother, left them fighting for life

[Source]

The pair of siblings who survived the brutal hammer attack that killed their mother in their Brooklyn home last week are now on the road to recovery.

Background: David, 5, and Sophia, 3, were critically injured after Liyong Ye, 43, allegedly attacked their family with a hammer on Aug. 23. The incident took place in a three-bedroom apartment in Sunset Park, which was shared by the family, Ye and his 9-year-old son and a third individual.

The aftermath: David and Sophia’s mother, Zhao Zhao, 43, died from the attack. Ye was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Progress: The siblings were admitted to the ICU. However, both made progress in their recovery on Sunday night, according to nonprofit Parent-Child Relationship Association, which organized a GoFundMe campaign for the family. David, who was having nightmares, was transferred to a standard room and was finally able to sleep in peace. Sophia, on the other hand, was in the process of having her ventilator removed.

Continuing challenges: The siblings remain in need of support for their medical bills. Donations will also be used for immediate living expenses, while any remaining amount will be allocated to a trust fund.

Monday’s update states that “while the most critical and dangerous phase seems to be behind us, we're not letting our guard down as tomorrow presents its own challenges.”

David and Sophia’s father, Jing Hong Liu, returned to New York from his job in Ohio as a restaurant kitchen worker after the tragic incident. Liu is constantly moving between rooms to take care of his children.

