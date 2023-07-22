After siblings swept away by Pennsylvania flooding, body of young girl found in river

BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. — Officials say they believe the body of a girl found in the Delaware River is Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, the 2-year-old who, along with her infant brother, slipped out of the arms of family members when they were swept away by flood waters in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

The body of a child, “possibly related to the flash flood in Bucks County," had been recovered in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood, police said Friday.

The young child's body was found roughly 30 miles south of where Mattie Sheils was originally swept away.

Based on a description of the child and clothing she was wearing, "we strongly believe it's Mattie Sheils," Upper Makefield fire chief Tim Brewer said at a Friday press conference.

The girl's mother, Katie Seley, was among five people confirmed dead after crushing floodwaters descended on Upper Makefield on July 15, sweeping away cars and people. The family had been driving to a family outing when the banks of a creek swelled and overwhelmed roads.

“This has been an emotional time for the community," Brewer added. "All our hearts are broken this evening.”

The Philadelphia coroner will conduct an autopsy Saturday, as crews continue to search for Mattie's 9-month-old brother, Conrad.

Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the Delaware River on Monday morning July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. Search and rescue units are looking for two lost children caught in flood waters Saturday. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) ORG XMIT: PAPHQ701

Crews continue search for Mattie's brother, Conrad Sheils

Overnight, Philadelphia marine units continued searching the river for Conrad, Brewer said, adding that since the floods that killed six people, local rescue units have been monitoring the river and agencies south of Upper Makefield were aware of the situation.

Day 8 of the search was planned Saturday with additional K9 teams and other resources including marine and air and diving units searching along the length of the Delaware River, Brewer said.

"We will be in the water tomorrow," he added. "We will work tirelessly to make sure that Conrad is found."

How many people were swept into the water?

In total, 19 people on Washington Crossing Road were caught in the violent currents; a dozen survived.

Besides the children's mother, four other people drowned in the area, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s office: Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey.

The body of the girl authorities believe to be Mattie Sheils would have traveled more than 30 miles down river from where 2-year-old Sheils was swept away in mid-July.

A young child's body traveling that far down river is unusual "but certainly possible," according to Gerry Dworkin, an aquatics safety and water rescue technical consultant with Lifesaving Resources, a Kennebunkport, Maine, company that trains and supports lifeguard, public safety and rescue personnel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: