Siblings vow to work on changing juvenile gun crime laws after sister's killer gets probation

The siblings of an Alexandria woman shot on Lacassine Drive last year are upset that the 17-year-old boy who fired the shots has been sentenced to probation.

Lakelia Purvis, 40, died at a hospital after being shot on Oct. 10, following a fight with Jessica Marie Phillips, 36. The fight was livestreamed on Facebook, and a woman can be heard telling someone to go get her purse.

Purvis' sister, Sonja Perry, said it was Phillips who told her son to go get her purse. She said the then-juvenile,who now is 18, got a gun from the purse that he used to shoot her sister three times.

Two of Purvis' daughters and a grandchild witnessed the shooting, Perry said during a March 12 forum at Mount Triumph Baptist Church in which relatives of homicide victims spoke about their loved ones.

Perry and her brother, RaShawn Purvis, say that the teen was sentenced last week to five years of probation in juvenile court, an outcome they consider inadequate.

"You're telling me that's all my sister was worth? Her life was worth that?" asked Perry.

To make matters worse, they say he posted on social media after his release. RaShawn Purvis said the young man bragged that he was free and had beat the case.

The victim's children saw the post.

Phillips and her son, both from Missouri City, Texas, had been arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on charges of second-degree murder.

Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell said that, by law, he cannot discuss the case of the son because it was a juvenile court matter.

But he did say that he was "upset and saddened for the family," and his office wasn't pleased with the outcome.

Terrell, who said he spoke with Perry, said she wants to go with members of his office to Baton Rouge during the current legislative session, and they'd work on that.

Laws need to change, said Perry, who wears a photo of her sister everywhere she goes. She said she is her sister's voice and she won't stop until laws regarding juveniles and gun crimes are changed.

RaShawn agreed and also plans to work on changing laws.

Perry said it was RaShawn who called her to tell her about Lakelia.She went to the hospital and eventually was allowed to see her sister.

"This young man, 17-years-old, shot my sister three times. In the center of her forehead, twice," she said. "The third one grazed her cheek real bad. And, like I said, it was all over a fight."

She said her sister "didn't mind fighting," but said the days are gone when a fight was just a fight. Perry said the shooting happened as her sister was walking away after the fight was over.

She also said Phillips' son was old enough to know the difference between right and wrong.

RaShawn said the sentence sends the wrong message to youth. He said it says there are no consequences for committing murder, and he said he wants justice for his sister.

"There’s no way there shouldn’t be no consequences behind that," he said.

Phillips has not been formally charged, according to online court records, but Terrell said her case is continuing.

