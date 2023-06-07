Siblings were shot at Tuesday night in Gig Harbor. Police are looking for two suspects

Officers are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Gig Harbor.

The Gig Harbor Police Department received multiple reports of shots being fired near the 6100 block of 38th Avenue.

“Soon after, a victim called 911 to report that she and her brother had been shot at while driving on 38th Avenue,” a GHPD press release said.

The sister is 17 and the brother is 23 years old.

Nobody was struck or injured during the incident, Police Chief Kelly Busey told the Gateway.

Prior to shots being fired, one or two vehicles were following and chasing the siblings, according to the press release.

Officers searched the area and did not locate any suspect vehicles or bullet strikes.

Interviews with the siblings and witnesses “lead investigators to believe that this was a targeted attack likely related to an ongoing issue with another group of people from out of the area,” the press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 253-851-2236.