Sibusiso Moyo: Zimbabwe foreign minister dies from Covid-19

Zimbabwe&#39;s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo looks on during a press conference following a meeting with Russia&#39;s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov
Sibusiso Moyo became foreign minister after ex-President Robert Mugabe was removed from office

Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died after succumbing to Covid-19, the government says.

The former army general gained international prominence in 2017, when he announced the military takeover that ousted long-serving President Robert Mugabe from power.

Zimbabwe has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases since the festive season.

There have been 28,675 cases and 825 deaths since the virus was detected last March.

More than half of the cases have been since New Year's Day, Reuters news agency reports.

