Has Sical Logistics Limited (NSE:SICAL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we'll evaluate Sical Logistics Limited (NSE:SICAL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sical Logistics:

0.062 = ₹1.0b ÷ (₹27b - ₹11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Sical Logistics has an ROCE of 6.2%.

Is Sical Logistics's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Sical Logistics's ROCE appears to be around the 6.7% average of the Infrastructure industry. Putting aside Sical Logistics's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Our data shows that Sical Logistics currently has an ROCE of 6.2%, compared to its ROCE of 4.7% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Sical Logistics's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Sical Logistics's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Sical Logistics has total liabilities of ₹11b and total assets of ₹27b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Sical Logistics's ROCE is concerning.

What We Can Learn From Sical Logistics's ROCE

What We Can Learn From Sical Logistics's ROCE

There are likely better investments out there.