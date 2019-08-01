Sichuan Energy Investment Development (HKG:1713) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd. (HKG:1713) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Sichuan Energy Investment Development's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Sichuan Energy Investment Development had CN¥764.3m of debt in December 2018, down from CN¥893.2m, one year before. However, it does have CN¥798.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥33.6m.

SEHK:1713 Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Sichuan Energy Investment Development's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sichuan Energy Investment Development had liabilities of CN¥909.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥873.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥798.0m as well as receivables valued at CN¥301.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥683.1m.

Sichuan Energy Investment Development has a market capitalization of CN¥1.61b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Sichuan Energy Investment Development also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also relevant is that Sichuan Energy Investment Development has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 30% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Sichuan Energy Investment Development's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Sichuan Energy Investment Development may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Sichuan Energy Investment Development actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.