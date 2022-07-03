Siciliano's Pizzaria in Ravenna says a fire has temporarily closed the business

Siciliano's Pizzaria in Ravenna posted on its Facebook page on Sunday that a fire has temporarily closed the business.

Siciliano's Pizzaria in Ravenna told customers on social media Sunday that a fire has temporarily closed the business.

"We’ve had a fire and are temporarily closed. We anticipate being open and ready for business in two weeks or less. We look forward to serving you again," the business posted on Facebook.

The business is located at 974 E. Main St. and has been open since 1983.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Siciliano's in Ravenna closed after fire