'How sick I am of this county:' Lake Caroline residents keep fighting commercial development

Residents of Lake Caroline, a suburban neighborhood located in Madison County, have been fighting for months against the possibility of a commercial development at the neighborhood's entrance.

The fight continued during the Thursday Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Several Lake Caroline residents attended to show their opposition to the building plans, which have not yet been voted on by the board of supervisors.

Homes in Lake Caroline are typically medium-to-large family homes with three-to-five bedrooms. The homes listed on Zillow are commonly priced upward of $300,000. Some residents are concerned a commercial development would decrease the homes' property values.

The potential development includes a gas station, convenience store, restaurant and office building, all of which remain a possibility until the board votes on them.

Just beyond a Lake Caroline welcome sign sits a "for sale" sign for commercial use seen Thursday, Jan. 4. Residents of the Madison neighborhood are protesting a potential new gas station and restaurant north of Stripling Road, just east of the neighborhood entrance.

More details: Lake Caroline residents fight potential commercial development. What is the controversy?

Robert DeCoster of Lake Caroline is one of the leaders of the group resisting the development. The group goes by the name Neighbors United for Responsible Planning and Zoning Inc., or Neighbors United for short.

DeCoster and the other members of Neighbors United claim the original development plan only included a gas station with an attached convenience store. That possibility alone aggravated some residents.

DeCoster is concerned that the new development "would be changing the character of the neighborhood," and he said there is no public need for the new buildings as there are several existing commercial developments in the nearby city of Gluckstadt.

Robert DeCoster, a resident of Lake Caroline in Madison County, Miss., addresses the Madison County Board of Supervisors regarding a proposed commercial development on Stribling Road near the entrance to the neighborhood during a meeting in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2023.

After 26 years in the United States Air Force, DeeDee Bailey chose to settle in Lake Caroline because of its "peace and tranquility away from the rat race."

After almost seven years of residing there, Bailey is upset at the possibility of a commercial development impacting the character of her neighborhood.

Bailey said she hopes the board will listen more carefully to the residents.

"We didn't move out here for convenience," Bailey said. "We moved out here to get away from all of those kinds of things."

DeeDee Bailey, a resident of Lake Caroline in Madison County for almost seven years, discusses issues Thursday regarding a proposed commercial development at the neighborhood entrance on Stribling Road.

New issues rose when a traffic analysis, conducted by Kiser Traffic and Engineering, presented at the board's Jan. 2 meeting, included not only the gas station but also a 55-acre patch of land by the neighborhood's entrance.

Neighbors United said the analysis had changed its original intention and questioned the legitimacy of the statement that the land is "commercially zoned."

At Thursday's meeting, an amended traffic analysis was presented and acknowledged by the board. The amended analysis states that it is intended for Stribling Road, the main thoroughfare off of which the Lake Caroline development is built. It previously said the analysis was intended only for Lake Caroline. The amended analysis also removed any reference to commercial zoning.

The amended analysis changes several aspects of the battle between the board and Lake Caroline residents.

First, it goes against the Neighbors United argument that the project is clearly labeled as a Lake Caroline project and therefore the development is on residential land and should not be zoned commercial.

Karl Banks, vice president of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, listens to residents of Lake Caroline speak about a proposed commercial development near the entrance to the neighborhood on Stribling Road during a board meeting in Canton on Thursday. Banks, a resident of Lake Caroline, will be able to vote on the issue because the traffic study was done for Stribling Road, not Lake Caroline.

It also means District 4 Supervisor Karl Banks can vote to approve or deny the building plans. Previously, in the Jan. 2 meeting, Banks had recused himself at the request of Lake Caroline residents. Banks is a resident of Lake Caroline, which the residents said is a violation of the board's ethics code put in place in 2007.

DeCoster said that Banks should not participate in voting even with the amended traffic analysis.

"Mr. Banks has to recuse himself, period," DeCoster said. "All they're doing is taking a book, which is the traffic analysis, and they're putting a different cover on it. They changed the first paragraph to make it more generic, to make it more about Stribling Road, but you can't change the content."

During Thursday's meeting, Mike Espy, the board attorney, said he does not believe Banks needs to recuse himself given the distance between himself and the project. Espy said the proposed development will not directly or indirectly benefit Banks' property.

To corroborate this opinion, Espy said he spoke with Tom Hood, executive director of the Mississippi Ethics Commission, who said Banks is not obligated to recuse himself.

The board agreed with Espy's recommendation that Banks be allowed to participate in all matters related to the Stribling Road project.

Banks said there was no subject matter in Thursday's meeting that would warrant his recusal. Because the project is not a Lake Caroline project, he has no reason to abstain from discussions or votes.

DeCoster said Neighbors United will continue to hold the board accountable, because, "The way it's running now, it's rampant."

The residents started a Facebook group called Lake Caroline Uncensored Complaint Page. DeCoster said the original Lake Caroline Facebook group was heavily monitored and users were not allowed to post derogatory statements about the neighborhood's Homeowners Association. The uncensored group has more than 400 members.

If the plans go through, DeCoster said Neighbors United will consider taking legal action based on the discrepancies in the structural studies and the ethics code violation.

After Thursday's meeting, Lake Caroline resident Robin Hodges said she is seriously considering moving out of Madison County entirely. She said the board of supervisors is "not taking care of their constituents.

Robin Hodges, a resident of the Lake Caroline neighborhood in Madison County, Miss., discusses issues regarding a proposed development at the neighborhood entrance on Stribling Road and how the Madison County Supervisors are handling the situation in Canton, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. "I hate it in my heart," Hodges said. "I love it out there.

"I can't even give you enough words how sick I am of this county," Hodges said.

Hodges said that with Banks regaining his vote, the board will definitely have the votes to approve the building plans.

Hodges' consideration of moving comes after a long history of feeling of what she said is unrepresented by Madison County leadership. Previously, Hodges moved from a house near Bridgewater Drive because she said she felt no support from Madison County leadership when she asked them to intervene in a conflict. Now, Hodges said she is feeling that same lack of support in Lake Caroline.

Now, residents are anxiously awaiting vote on the development's plans.

Got a news tip? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lake Caroline residents continue to fight commercial development