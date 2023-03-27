'It's sick': Biden again calls for assault weapons ban after school shooting in Nashville
President Joe Biden referred to the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., as "heartbreaking."
President Joe Biden referred to the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., as "heartbreaking."
A female assailant shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, police said, the latest deadly incident in the US involving firearms at a school. Police say they killed the shooter. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en
The Democratic underdog, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in 2020, told South Carolina Democrats on Sunday that she has what it takes to snag the 2024 nomination for president.
Letters to the Editor: New barriers to voting erected in Ohio. Vouchers can help Ohio kids get a decent education.
The U.S. government will restrict its use of commercial spyware tools that have been used to surveil human rights activists, journalists and dissidents around the world, under an executive order issued Monday by President Joe Biden. The proliferation of commercial spyware has made powerful tools newly available to smaller countries, but also created what researchers and human-rights activists warn are opportunities for abuse and repression. The White House released the executive order in advance of its second summit for democracy this week.
It's succession season, but we're not talking about our close pals at Waystar Royco. Over in England, there's a new monarch-in-waiting who...
A passenger onboard a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle was detained Saturday morning after opening an emergency exit door and deploying the plane's emergency slide.
Here's the full story...
Proponents had argued the bill would have centralized different cryptocurrency systems through one government oversight commission, boosting transparency. Six other states have passed the Uniform Commercial Code's update, which requires tangible records of cryptocurrency exchanges so that they can be considered money. National commercial standards aim to regulate digital currency exchanges by adding transaction records, but Noem said such a step would take away from South Dakotans’ market freedoms.
Kentucky will have four players in the all-star high school showcase, which will take place in Houston and be broadcast live Tuesday night on ESPN.
Senate Republicans announced on Monday they will introduce a resolution to overturn President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The senators are introducing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution that would dissolve Biden’s plan — which is held up at the Supreme Court — to forgive up to $20,000 for borrowers with federal loans. The Congressional Budget…
All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in a small town in eastern Pennsylvania, officials said. (March 27)
The 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' cast member Harrison Ford addressed whether or not he talked to Kevin Costner ahead of his role. Read his full response here.
At a news availability Monday, Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba gave an update on Suni Lee's status ahead of the 2023 NCAA Los Angeles Regional.
The international wildlife body CITES called Monday on 184 member countries to stop trade with Mexico for products linked to sensitive species, such as orchids, cactuses and skins from crocodiles and snakes. The group said the decision came in response to Mexico’s failure to protect the vaquita marina, a small porpoise that is the world’s most endangered marine mammal. Mexico has been slow to stop illegal gillnet fishing for totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. banking regulators plan to tell Congress that the overall financial system remains on solid footing after recent bank failures, but will comprehensively review their policies in a bid to prevent future collapses. In prepared testimony, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said that the banking system is "strong and resilient" and depositor money is safe. However, both also said they are conducting comprehensive reviews of how their agencies monitored banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which abruptly collapsed earlier this month, catching investors and regulators off guard.
The collapse of Credit Suisse and its regulator-orchestrated purchase by UBS has many questioning Switzerland’s future as a global financial capital. But two recent reports suggest the country in fact has been losing its edge as a center for international business for at least the past decade.
Twelve people were injured after a floor collapsed during a party at an off-campus apartment near Indiana University of Pennsylvania Saturday night, the Pennsylvania State Police said. Reports of a floor collapse first came in at about 11:51 p.m. Saturday night from an apartment on the second floor of the Elm by Traverse Commons complex in White Township, Pennsylvania, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said. The complex is about a mile away from IUP's campus, according to Traverse Commons' website.
"A rising China is taking dead aim at crisis-prone America," Yale economist Stephen Roach warned.
The retired NBA star had to rely on crutches, but he shared a video of himself using a weights machine
At least a dozen Rhode Island police departments received false reports of a school shooting Monday morning.