'It's sick': Biden again calls for assault weapons ban after school shooting in Nashville

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. banking regulators plan to tell Congress that the overall financial system remains on solid footing after recent bank failures, but will comprehensively review their policies in a bid to prevent future collapses. In prepared testimony, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said that the banking system is "strong and resilient" and depositor money is safe. However, both also said they are conducting comprehensive reviews of how their agencies monitored banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which abruptly collapsed earlier this month, catching investors and regulators off guard.