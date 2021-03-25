  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'It's sick': Biden slams Republican efforts in state legislatures to limit voting rights

Joey Garrison and Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — An impassioned President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned efforts in Republican-led state legislatures to pass bills making access to the ballot box more difficult, calling it "all by design” to suppress voters.

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is," Biden said during his first White House press conference. "It's sick. It's sick."

Biden singled out some of the most draconian of the more than 253 bills introduced in 43 states that would restrict access to voting. The tally is according to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, which is tracking the legislation.

"Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote?" Biden said. "Deciding that you're going to end voting at 5 o'clock when working people are just getting off work? Deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances? It's all by design."

More: In first press conference, Biden talks immigration, filibuster, China, vaccination goal

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters during the first news conference of his presidency in the East Room of the White House on March 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters during the first news conference of his presidency in the East Room of the White House on March 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Some bills filed in several states would reduce early voting hours, roll back absentee voting and end voting on Sundays. Democrats have alleged the legislation is aimed foremost at suppressing voters of color.

Biden predicted the efforts will be stopped "because it's the most pernicious thing."

"This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle,” he said. “I mean, this is gigantic, what they’re trying to do. And it cannot be sustained."

As his top priority to stop the sweeping changes at the state-level, Biden pointed to passage of the voting rights bill H.R. 1 — the For The People Act — which passed the Democratic-controlled House but awaits Senate approval.

Filibuster could halt voting rights legislation

It faces an uphill battle, however, to pass the evenly split Senate, where it would need 60 votes to defeat a potential filibuster by Republicans. That's led some Democrats to push for a change in Senate rules to abolish the filibuster, allowing voting rights and election legislation to pass with a simple majority.

More: Democrats and Republicans are battling over voting rights in Congress and at statehouses. Which side will win?

Biden said the filibuster is "being abused" but stopped short of saying he supports getting rid of the filibuster outright. Instead, he said he backs a return to the talking filibuster – the old Senate rules that required a senator to stand and continue speaking to keep a filibuster alive.

“Guess what?” Biden said. “People got tired of talking and tired of collapsing. The filibusters broke down. Were able to break the filibuster, get a quorum and vote. So I strongly support going in that direction.”

Yet he seemed to leave the door open to backing more expansive filibuster reform.

"We're going to get a lot done," Biden said. "And if we have to – if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster – then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about."

Big-name support: Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish demand Congress pass voting rights bill

Biden said he would also seek to bring greater education to voting rights, adding that even his Republican friends have called out what Republican state lawmakers and governors are trying to do.

“The Republican voters I know," he said, raising his voice, "find this despicable. Republican voters – folks outside this White House. I’m not talking about the elected officials. I’m talking about voters.”

Biden was asked whether there is anything else besides legislation he can do to combat the GOP efforts.

"The answer is yes, but I'm not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world and you now" he said.

More: 'Dangerous for democracy': Why these GOP state legislatures want to restrict voting rights

Fierce fight over voting rights bill

Senators debated S1, a companion to the House measure, for the first time at a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing Wednesday, with Democratic and Republican lawmakers engaging in fiery exchanges over the legislation.

Supporters of the GOP proposals argue their voter security measures help guard against voter fraud and that states should be allowed to continue to run their own elections.

In a sign of the brewing battle, national voting rights and civil rights groups have launched campaigns to pressure Congress to approve the measure. A national civic engagement group, led by former first lady Michelle Obama and other Democrats, sent an open letter Tuesday calling for their support of the bill.

Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an ad campaign Thursday targeting Democrats in key states, including Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia who is up for reelection in 2022 . Warnock has vowed to support the Democratic voting rights bill.

“Here we are in 2021 still fighting for our voting rights. It is frustrating. It is outrageous,’’ he said Thursday at the Black Women’s Roundtable, a national coalition of civil engagement groups, virtual conference. “We cannot allow them to wear us down.”

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison and Deborah Berry @dberrygannett.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'It's sick': Joe Biden slams state GOP efforts to limit voting rights

Recommended Stories

  • Bo Burnham to Play Larry Bird in HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers Series

    Bo Burnham has been cast as Boston Celtics star Larry Bird in HBO’s upcoming series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s. The untitled series was ordered at HBO in December 2019. It is described as chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and […]

  • 'Listening To Him Kill Everyone You Know': Witnesses Describe Rampage in Colorado

    BOULDER, Colo. — They came to the King Soopers grocery store on a gray Monday afternoon fulfilling life’s little missions: One woman was picking up a prescription. A retiree was fetching an online order for her side gig delivering groceries. A 25-year-old manager was at the front of the store, as always, happy to help. Then, for the second time in less than a week, another workaday American scene was shattered by a gunman’s deadly rampage — this one more than 1,000 miles from Atlanta, where families of the eight people killed in another shooting incident are still planning funerals. By the time it was over, 10 people were dead, including a Boulder police officer and at least three King Soopers employees. And people across Colorado, a state scarred by the legacy of the 1999 Columbine High School attacks and a barrage of other mass shootings, wondered in grief and fury how it had happened again, in their state, their college town of Boulder, their neighborhood supermarket. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It’s overwhelming,” said Frank DeAngelis, the former principal of Columbine High School, whose phone rings so often after new mass shootings that he has become the state’s grief-counselor-in-chief. “Colorado’s been through so much.” Law-enforcement officials said the 21-year-old suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had been armed with a handgun and military-style semi-automatic rifle and was wearing an armored vest when he carried out the attacks. In a detailed affidavit, investigators said the gunman began the rampage in the store’s parking lot, then pushed inside. Officer Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder Police Department, was the first officer to reach the scene. Officers who swept into the store soon after found him with a bullet wound to the head and dragged his lifeless body back outside. The authorities identified the nine additional victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Relatives and friends reached for celestial metaphors to describe the victims Tuesday, calling one woman a comet flaring across the sky and another a beam of light. Chief Maris Herold of the Boulder Police struggled to hold back her grief at a news conference in which she hailed Talley as “heroic” in his final call as a police officer. King Soopers workers said their slain colleagues had diligently worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic only to find themselves in the cross hairs of America’s relentless plague of mass shootings. Maggie Montoya, a pharmacy technician, was helping with coronavirus vaccinations when gunshots boomed through the aisles at about 2:40 p.m. Monday. A bullet cut down one of the patients who had been waiting in line. “Active shooter!” screamed a manager, and the workers and customers scrambled for their lives. As the gunshots drew closer to the room where Montoya, 25, and a colleague huddled together in hiding, she said she stopped trying to dial 911 and instead called her parents. “I wanted to hear their voice, for them to hear my voice in case it was the last time,” she said in an interview Tuesday. Alissa, who was shot and wounded in his leg, was charged with 10 counts of murder and was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Tuesday after being released from the hospital. He faces a possible penalty of life in prison without the chance of parole if he is convicted. Colorado abolished the death penalty last year. Law-enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the attacks, and said they were just beginning to sift through a sprawling crime scene and unravel Alissa’s past and his actions in the days leading up to the attack. Court records show he was born in Syria in 1999, his birth date happening to land just three days before the Columbine attacks in Littleton, Colorado. Michael Dougherty, the Boulder County district attorney, said Alissa had lived “most of his life in the United States.” Two classmates from Arvada West High School, where he had been on the wrestling team and graduated in 2018, said he had a short temper and anger problems. They recalled an incident in which Alissa punched another student during school. The Arvada Police Department said that Alissa had been convicted of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in 2018 for a November 2017 incident in which Alissa “cold cocked” another student during class, then punched him in the head several more times. Alissa said the classmate had called him “racial names” weeks earlier, Arvada records show. He was also arrested on a criminal mischief charge in 2018. Brooke Campbell, 20, who managed the high school wrestling team while Alissa was on it, said he would get angry after losing wrestling matches or at seemingly unimportant things. “It’s scary, you know, looking back — that you knew someone that was capable of those things, or is now,” she said. “It kind of makes me sick.” Posts on the suspect’s now-deactivated Facebook page referenced wrestling, his martial arts achievements and Islam. In 2019, he shared a post that referred to passages from the Quran about the importance of being humble, kind and restraining anger, saying that the lessons were “What Islam is really about.” Another post from 2019 said simply, “#NeedAGirlfriend.” His brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, 34, told CNN that the suspect had grown increasingly paranoid starting around 2014 and believed he was being followed, chased or investigated. He once covered his computer’s camera with duct tape to keep from being spied on, his brother said. Family members did not respond to several messages seeking comment. According to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder police, Ahmad Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16 — the same day as the mass shootings at three massage parlors around Atlanta and just six days before the police say Alissa stormed into the supermarket. The gun is a short-barreled variant of an AR-15 carbine that is marketed as a pistol. A woman married to one of Ahmad Alissa’s brothers told investigators that she had seen the suspect playing with what she described as “a machine gun” two days before the attack at King Soopers, according to the affidavit. It was unclear whether she was describing any of the weapons used in the attack. The shooting touched off anguished new cries for tougher gun laws that reverberated Tuesday from Colorado, where Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a five-day waiting period on gun purchases, to the White House. President Joe Biden, saying he and the first lady were “devastated” by the attacks, made a new call to impose laws banning assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines. “This is not and should not be a partisan issue — it is an American issue,” Biden said. “We have to act.” The shootings in Boulder, which appear to be the deadliest in Boulder County’s history, cut a deep gash across Colorado communities that have been jolted again and again by sickeningly familiar active-shooter alerts. Since Columbine, there have been deadly public shootings at multiple high schools, a movie theater in Aurora, a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs. And on and on. Colorado politicians talked Tuesday about how they had shopped at the market that was now a bloody crime scene, or personally known a victim. They struggled to describe the grief and outrage of confronting a mass shooting in their backyard just six days after the shootings in Atlanta. “Flags had barely been raised back to full mast after the tragic shooting in Atlanta that claimed eight lives, and now a tragedy here, close to home, at a grocery store that could be any of our neighborhood grocery stores,” Colorado’s governor, Jared Polis, said at a news conference. State Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was among the 12 people killed in the Aurora theater attack in 2012, said the Boulder shooting demonstrated the urgency of passing new gun-control measures. The state Legislature is considering bills that would require guns to be locked or secured in houses with children, and to require gun owners to report any lost or stolen guns to the police. Sullivan is also pushing for Colorado to pass a five-day waiting period on gun purchases. “I know what last night was like,” he said, referring to the long wait before some families learn they will never be reunited with their loved ones. Across Boulder, the shoppers and workers who barely escaped the gunfire said they were still raw and numb and could barely begin to grieve. Kimberly Moore, 35, a pharmacy technician, said the gunman’s rampage ended not far from the room where she and her co-workers were hiding. For a half-hour, she said, they stayed as quiet as they could, hoping that their face masks muffled the sound of their breathing. Moore said she could hear the gunman firing what sounded like two deliberate shots into people: Bang bang. Bang bang. “You’re sitting there, completely exposed, listening to him kill everyone you know,” she said. Deb Grojean, a victims’ advocate with the Boulder Police Department who spent hours with witnesses Monday night, said one woman who survived the attack had recently moved from Dallas to Colorado in hopes of finding a safer place to live. The woman told Grojean that she and two other employees hid upstairs in a storage closet. “We think it’s inconceivable that this could happen in Boulder, but it’s proof it could happen anywhere,” Grojean said, and then asked a question swirling like the snow that crept over the mountains late Tuesday. “When is enough, enough?” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘The gun is not the criminal,’ Kershaw sheriff says in opposition of more gun laws

    “We already have a law against unlawfully killing people. It’s called murder. But, evil people still kill,” the sheriff said.

  • NBA rumors: Celtics are 'team to watch' in Andre Drummond buyout market

    The Boston Celtics are expected to be busy before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but if they don't make any moves, the buyout market could offer them some avenues for roster upgrades. Andre Drummond is one potential target.

  • Dems, GOP clash over Senate voting rights bill

    Senate Democrats and Republicans are bitterly divided over voting rights legislation that would establish federal standards on early and mail-in voting and has already passed the House. (March 24)

  • Why Does Joe Biden Hate Due Process?

    The New York State Assembly has selected the lawyers who will investigate allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo that could result in his impeachment. The allegations include sexual-harassment charges made by at least nine women. President Biden recently said that Governor Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms the allegations. Really? It’s a shame that such a sensible position, in line with the American conception of “innocent until proven guilty,” isn’t reflected in Biden’s policy goals for sexual-misconduct cases in schools. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order directing the Education Department to review the groundbreaking changes that the Trump administration made to how schools nationwide handle sexual misconduct under Title IX. It signals a potentially major blow to due process for students even as Biden advocates for due process for Governor Cuomo. Hypocrisy aside, Biden’s stance on Title IX comes as no surprise. This is not his first foray into Title IX reform. He headed the Obama administration’s task force on sexual assault on campus, which pushed unreliable statistics to justify showing zero concern for the due-process rights of respondents. Predictably, then, the clear intention behind the executive order is to take us back to the bad old days when an accusation equaled guilt. The two of us have had experience on both sides of the regulations — one of us from inside the Education Department, helping shape the regulations, and the other from the outside, representing scores of accused students under the Obama-Biden regime. We have seen firsthand why the regulations were needed, the work that went into promulgating them, and the beneficial effects they have had. First, the work. The regulations were the product of scrupulous adherence to the formal rulemaking process. The Education Department met with hundreds of stakeholders, issued a proposed regulation, responded to more than 124,000 public comments, and published final regulations with many changes based on public input. This two-and-a-half-year process stood in sharp contrast to the Obama-Biden approach of imposing, by fiat, “Dear Colleague” letters lacking any public participation. Second, the effect. In short, it has been night and day. The regulations require schools to offer educational supports to alleged victims. When institutions investigate allegations, no more can colleges hire budding Javerts with a history of victim’s-rights advocacy to serve both as the investigator and adjudicator. Now, no matter how bad the investigator is — and many of them are very bad — the parties get a live hearing in front of a decision-maker who cannot be the same person as the investigator and who must be bias-free. The regulations give both parties clear, strong procedural rights, such as detailed written notice of the charges under investigation, the opportunity to review all the evidence before the hearing, and the right to have advisers cross-examine each other to test credibility. The regulations benefit schools, too. The new regulations define “sexual harassment” in a way that protects free speech while capturing offenses — stalking, sexual assault, dating violence, verbal harassment, quid pro quo misconduct by school employees — that objectively denies equal educational access. The regulations acknowledge that Title IX is a U.S. law that doesn’t apply in foreign countries. No longer must schools be the sex police for everything that happens anywhere in the world between their students. Nor must schools any longer put students and professors through Title IX investigations for an off-color joke or sex-related academic discussions. Although political considerations mean that few schools say so publicly, we have both heard from many school officials and lawyers who secretly applauded the new regime. Not only are they happy to have their responsibilities clearly delineated, but they also understand that more due process means better results and fewer lawsuits. Crafted against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, the Trump-era regulations stand as a blueprint for handling sexual-misconduct allegations in schools, in workplaces, and even against politicians: Provide immediate support to an alleged victim, but refrain from punishing the accused until and unless the allegations are proved true. Biden’s executive order, however, may throw schools back into Title IX chaos. Our hope is that the Biden administration is held accountable for adhering to the same intensive rulemaking process followed by the Trump administration: If they wish to return to an unpredictable system of campus kangaroo courts, they should at least do so in full public view. Let them explain to Americans why a Democratic governor deserves a presumption of innocence but students and professors do not. Since taking office, President Biden has often shown that his talk of being a moderate was little more than posturing goosed by familiarity and a fawning media. Let’s hope, however, that this executive order is more posturing than policy and that the administration does the right thing and lets the new regulations stand. Justin Dillon is a partner at KaiserDillon PLLC, where he represents students in Title IX cases nationwide. Candice Jackson served as acting assistant secretary for civil rights (2017–18), and deputy general counsel (2018–21), in the U.S. Education Department and currently practices law in California.

  • How signing Joe Flacco impacts the Philadelphia Eagles’ draft plans

    With the Eagles signing Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, the team is unlikely to target a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

  • Column: National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They're doing him a big favor

    The GOP investment plays into Democratic efforts to cast the recall as a partisan power grab.

  • Colorado eases mask rules and COVID-19 protocols

    Gov. Jared Polis' administration on Wednesday removed most state COVID-19 restrictions for nearly half of Colorado.Driving the news: The new "Dial 3.0" public health order moved 28 counties to Level Green, the lowest mark signifying 35 cases or less per 100,000 residents and sufficient hospital capacity.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state-level rules that no longer apply include:Mask requirements, which counties can lift after approval from state public health officials.Distancing or capacity limits at restaurants, offices, gyms and retail stores.The only remaining statewide restrictions cap capacity at bars, indoor events and group sports at 50% or 500 people, whichever is less.State of play: The new orders also reduced restrictions at other levels and made it easier for counties to reach them.The big picture: The shift is Polis' first move toward putting counties in control of public health restrictions for good.The new order remains in place until mid-April when the state will retire the "dial" guidance entirely.The statewide mask order stands until April 3, and Polis is considering whether to eliminate it.Between the lines: Polis never wanted to implement the stay-at-home order that came a year ago Thursday nor the other pandemic restrictions on businesses.Since then, he's moved as quickly as possible to lift the limits and touted his decision to reopen the state's economy before most states.For more stories like this, sign up for the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Venezuela's Maduro is biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia peace deal: official

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia's peace deal because of the protection afforded to rebels residing in his country, a Colombian official said on Tuesday. The government of Colombian President Ivan Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuela of sheltering former members of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Feud between Billy Corben, Joe Carollo sparks exchange over racism, abuse claims

    Documentary filmmaker Billy Corben and Commissioner Joe Carollo are locked in a war of words that grew tense in Miami City Hall on Thursday, with references to Carollo’s previous arrest on a domestic violence charge and Corben’s penchant for mocking Cuban-American politicians by posting images of them dressed like Fidel Castro.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • US passes 30 million Covid cases

    ‘Whether or not we’re going to turn the corner remains to be seen,’ says Dr Anthony Fauci of current infections

  • ‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

    Asylum-seekers from Central America tell Andrew Buncombe how they made it to McAllen, Texas, creating a major challenge for Joe Biden

  • Ted Cruz selling bizarre self-portrait tank top as experts warn of spring break Covid risk

    The sight of thousands of young people descending on Florida’s beaches has raised concerns that new Covid-19 variants could travel around the country

  • Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

    The exodus from Charlotte to Buffalo continues.

  • How Biden can truly differentiate his North Korea policy

    North Korea tested short-range missiles this past weekend, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, a move seen by many as a provocation of the new Biden administration. President Biden has yet to announce a comprehensive policy toward North Korea, but the State Department — and the Post story — are teasing the forthcoming posture as distinct from "President Donald Trump's top-down approach of meeting directly with Kim Jong Un and President Barack Obama's bottom-up formulation, which swore off engagement until Pyongyang changed its behavior." That's welcome news, as is Biden's appropriately measured response to the missiles. But it's difficult figure out what the promised distinction could be. Trump and Obama's approaches differed greatly in style, but their substantive demand of the Kim regime was the same: Completely denuclearize, then perhaps we can think about possibly lifting some of our sanctions. Biden's campaign suggested this is his position, too. At the last presidential debate, he said he'd only meet with Kim after he agreed to "drawing down his nuclear capacity." Here's the problem with the denuclearization-first approach: It won't happen. North Korea has been incredibly clear about this. Pyongyang's (not unreasonable) belief is that if their nuclear arsenal is surrendered, the U.S. will force a regime change, deposing and perhaps executing Kim. Their evidence? We just did it in Iraq and Libya, two other cruel dictatorships without nukes. If Biden really wants to chart a new course, then, he must reorient his perspective on denuclearization. Is it desirable? Of course! But it's not achievable for the foreseeable future. Making it a precondition of productive U.S.-North Korea engagement precludes productive engagement. Denuclearization should be the long-term goal, the pinnacle of a gradually normalized relationship reinforced by more restrained U.S. foreign policy. In the near term, Biden should dramatically lower his expectations and seek concessions Pyongyang might actually make. Nuclear freeze is a great option. So is a peace treaty for the Korean War and humanitarian gains for the North Korean people. Biden won't personally get the big win. This could take decades of patient negotiations with lots of setbacks. But maybe after all that, denuclearization will be on the table. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsA pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.