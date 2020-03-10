If I get sick with coronavirus, can Donald Trump make me stay home?

President Donald Trump recently appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and control public statements by government health officials about the crisis.

In the days since, health departments throughout the country have investigated potential cases, announced new cases and declared public health emergencies, all without the approval of the vice president.

So who really is in charge of the outbreak response?

As with most things in American government, the answer is complicated.

Power to the states

Some framers of the Constitution were concerned about giving the federal government too much power, so the 10th Amendment reserves to the states any powers not specifically delegated to the federal government in the U.S. Constitution.

The federal government is responsible for preventing infectious disease threats from entering the country and moving from state to state. This is why the federal government could quarantine U.S. citizens returning to the country from Wuhan, China for 14 days.

States are responsible for protecting the health of people within their borders. So once the federal quarantine was completed and the travelers entered their communities, the job of monitoring them and their contacts fell to the states.

This is why the response to the same situation may seem different in each state: It is.

When states implement isolation (keeping sick people away from everyone else) or quarantine (keeping well, but potentially exposed, people away from everyone else), they do it based on state laws. Public health professionals might agree that each state needs to take the same action, but each state will do so according to its own laws.

Another complexity is that states decide how much power to give counties, cities and other localities in their states to address outbreaks like COVID-19 as well as other public health issues. So those agencies will also make their own decisions that can appear separate from federal and state policies.

Some states have no local health departments and others have hundreds of them. Some states have only county health departments and others have health departments in individual cities.

Practically, this means that even though the federal government plays an important role, the job of protecting the health of the public ultimately rests with individual states.

Money: A major challenge

A 2019 report by the Trust for America’s Health, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan public health policy, research, and advocacy organization,” found that funding for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “has not kept pace with the nation’s growing public health needs and emerging threats.” The agency’s budget fell nearly 10% over the past decade after adjusting for inflation.

In recent days, Congress has passed a US$8.3 billion coronavirus response bill, which includes $2.2 billion for the CDC to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally.”