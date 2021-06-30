'We have a sick country,' Trump says in visit to southern border

Former President Donald Trump said the United States is ill, as evidenced by the crisis at the southern border, which is seeing 21-year highs in illegal immigration.

“We have a sick country in many ways,” Trump said during a roundtable discussion with Texas politicians and law enforcement during a visit to Weslaco, Texas, on Wednesday. “It's sick in elections, and it’s sick in the border. And if you don’t have good elections and you don’t have a strong border, you don’t have a country.”

Trump visited South Texas to see the condition of the border in the Rio Grande Valley, where more people are coming across every day than any other place along the 2,000-mile international boundary. Since the start of the government’s 2021 fiscal year, more than 271,000 people have crossed in this region alone, one of nine the Border Patrol divides the border into. Illegal immigration in the country hit the highest level since 2000 this spring, as Border Patrol agents up and down the U.S.-Mexico border apprehended more than 170,000 in March, April, and May each.

In his first visit to the border since leaving office, Trump said the poor state of the border was either due to the Biden administration’s “incompetent” actions or the result of government officials having a “screw loose and you want to have open borders.” Similar to the claims he made during his 2015 presidential campaign announcement, Trump said that “murderers, rapists, and drug dealers and human traffickers” were “coming into the United States of America at a level like we’ve never seen.” He added, though, that the situation now is the result of foreign countries opening their jails and prisons.

Trump knocked Vice President Kamala Harris before heading out for his tour of border wall construction. Following months of criticism from Republicans, primarily, Harris visited the border city of El Paso, Texas, last week. The El Paso region has seen just 40% of the amount of unlawful entries that the Rio Grande Valley has, prompting new rebukes from Republicans for not going to the epicenter of the border crisis.

“We’re going over to the border right now, but we're going to the real part of the border where there’s real problems, not a part where you look around and don’t see anybody,” Trump said.

While the Biden administration spent the first month in office suspending and undoing many border initiatives imposed by the Trump administration, the former president said it would not be easy to reinstate policies that have since been rescinded even if the government wanted to do so.

