Sick graffiti threatening to shoot cops found scrawled on streets in the Hamptons

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Startling graffiti proclaiming “COPS WILL B SHOT” along with other violent anti-police messages were found scrawled on streets and sidewalks in the Hamptons, police said Thursday.

Sick slogans like “COPS WIVES GET SHOT 2″ and “SHOOT COPS 4 FUN” were discovered on Baycrest Ave. near Bishop Ave. and on South Road near Beaver Dam Creek in West Hampton on Jan. 27, Suffolk County police said.

The graffiti — which also included the message “WHBPD=DEATH,” referring to the West Hampton Beach Police Department — was written on sidewalks and along double yellow lines in the middle of the street.

Police suspect the graffiti was scrawled on the street the night before it was discovered.

The anti-cop markings were discovered the day before the NYPD held a funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Police Officer Jason Rivera, who was was gunned down answering a domestic dispute call alongside his partner Wilbert Mora on Jan. 21.

Mora’s funeral was held at St. Patrick’s on Wednesday. Hundreds of Suffolk County Police officers attended.

Cops are offering a cash reward for any information leading police to the West Hampton vandal, who is facing charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County police at (800) 220-TIPS.

