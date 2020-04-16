Sick at home with COVID-19: How to care for your loved ones infected with coronavirus

Coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the United States and experts say some portions of the country are beyond containment.

The wide-spread virus has a high person-to-person transmission rate and is beginning to seriously affect younger adults, not just older generations.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that tracked the first 2,500 cases in the U.S., nearly 40% of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized were between the ages of 20 and 54.

Those who are infected and don’t require hospitalization are instructed to stay home, but that still leaves families and roommates vulnerable.

So, what can one do to keep loved ones safe while recovering at home from COVID-19? And what can caregivers do to stay healthy?

Designate personal space for COVID-19 patient

Dr. Raphael Viscidi, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said respiratory viruses are commonly transmitted between people with the closest and prolonged contact.

“Reports that are coming out of China suggest that many, if not most, of (coronavirus) transmissions are coming from family units,” he said.

The goal is to reduce social contact, the duration of contact and the environmental space shared with a sick person on a day-to-day basis.

That starts in the bedroom.

“It’s a very small shared environment with a high probability the virus is present,” Viscidi said. The bed itself is a surface where a sick person is depositing the coronavirus with just a cough or sneeze.

Harvard Medical School recommends caregivers use a separate bedroom while the infected person is sick. Viscidi said the recommended self-quarantine time is at least 14 days.

In addition to their own bedroom, Harvard is also recommending the sick person have their own designated bathroom so no one else in the house is exposed to contaminated surfaces.

“You spend time in the bathroom,” Viscidi said. “They’re trying to identify places where someone who’s sick is more likely to be spreading the virus.”

Bathrooms have surfaces touched on a daily basis, such as faucets, doorknobs, toilets and sink counters. They’re also relatively small, increasing the risk of exposure.

Home ventilation & good airflow

When a person is sick with coronavirus, they release the virus into the environment through coughing or just breathing.

The virus may remain infectious in the air for hours. A study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found viable virus could be detected in the air for up to three hours.

“We’re not by any way saying there is aerosolized transmission of the virus” but this work shows the virus stays viable for long periods in certain conditions, so it’s theoretically possible, study leader Neeltje van Doremalen at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told the Associated Press.

The virus is transmitted through droplets that fall quickly and can exist on surfaces as well, perhaps for as long as three days depending on conditions. Although, Viscidi noted that transmitting the virus through a surface is very low unless an individual is constantly touching the surface for a long time.

In order to minimize that risk, the CDC recommends having good airflow or ventilation in the form of air conditioning or a simple open window.

How to serve food & keep social distancing

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Cleveland Clinic, said all standard rules apply when it comes to food preparation.

Washing hands and disinfecting kitchen surfaces are common practices in the kitchen, even if no one is sick in the house.

“The frequent cleaning of surfaces is really the key in those settings,” he said.

Khabbaza also said it’s important to maintain the recommended distance of six feet away from a person in all rooms but especially in the kitchen.

There are a number of ways to serve an infected person food, Khabbaza said. It can be left by the door to be retrieved or left in the kitchen for the sick person to come out and eat.