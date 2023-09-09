'Sick and tired': Wichita County fentanyl crackdown targets Burk man

A Burkburnett man who officials believe mailed himself 110,000 fentanyl tablets was swept up in a yearlong crackdown on crimes involving the drug known to kill with just one pill.

Patrick Domonique Lewis was being held Friday in the Wichita County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond for a serious drug charge, according to online records.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said seizing 10,000 tablets found in a package sent by Lewis kept them off the streets, but the joint investigation indicates he sold other fentanyl pills in the county.

"One pill has killed many people right here in our community," Gillespie said in a press conference Friday at the DA's Office. "It is shocking and horrifying to me, 10,000 pills coming into our community by an individual who knew he was bringing fentanyl in. This wasn’t an accident.”

The 10,000 pills are potentially deadly enough to almost wipe out the city of Burkburnett, he said. Local law enforcement agencies take a team approach and will target anyone illegally bringing fentanyl into the community.

More: Man applying for Wichita Falls police academy arrested for sexual assault charge

"If you bring fentanyl here, you will face stiff consequences, and this is part of that effort," Gillespie said. "We will catch you, and we will aggressively prosecute you."

He added, “We’re sick of the fentanyl deaths in our community. We're … sick and tired of it."

Wichita County law enforcement officials are investigating deaths related to fentanyl overdoses as homicides.

Wichita County District Attorney's drug investigators intercepted a package with this children's toy box containing about 10,000 illegal fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet tablets. A joint investigation led to the major drug bust.

Lewis is suspected of flying to Arizona several times starting in April, buying 10,000 pills a trip and mailing them to his Burkburnett home in the 1000 block of E. Beverly Loop. He allegedly addressed the packages to fake names, such as "Little Joseph" and "Little Joe" and concealed them in boxes for kids' toys.

The DA's Drug Enforcement Division arrested Lewis Thursday. He is charged with manufacture or delivery of over 400 grams of fentanyl. The first degree felony is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A colorful toy box bearing the words, "Dinosaur Century," and bags of pale blue tablets were set out before Gillespie and First Assistant DA Dobie Kosub at the press conference.

Gillespie said the items were in the toy box contained in a package intercepted by drug enforcement officers. Lewis paid 50 cents a pill, adding up to about $5,000.

"Of course, they could be distributed for far more on the streets," the DA said.

Gillespie introduced Kosub as basically the fentanyl czar for the DA's Office.

"What we know about fentanyl is a lethal dose could fit on the head of this pen," Kosub said holding up a pen, "and so you could see how one lethal dose could fit inside of each pill that was taken by our drug enforcement division.”

He said heroin is five times more potent than morphine, which is a baseline unit for measuring the potency of narcotic or opioid substances. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.

"That is what makes it so deadly for our community, for our children, for the kids that are going to our schools and for folks out on the street. They have no idea what this means,” Kosub said.

“We do, and that's why we're taking the fight to these people that are willing to sell it here in our community,” he said.

Gillespie encouraged parents of children from elementary to junior high to have a conversation with them about fentanyl.

"You don't have a runway with fentanyl like you do with meth or cocaine, because one pill … can shut down breathing," he said.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, right, and First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub speak about a major fentanyl involving thousands of illegal tablets.

What about possible federal charges since the pills were sent through the U.S. mail?

Gillespie said he doesn't speak for the feds, but he doesn't plan to make a request for the case to go federal.

"We can handle it here, and I know what we'll do," he said.

The charge carries stiff punishments, and Wichita County juries have strong sentencing abilities, Gillespie said.

"I know our juries mean business on this,” he said.

The DA's Drug Enforcement Division began investigating Lewis based on information obtained by Burkburnett police, Gillespie said. The Wichita County Sheriff's Office collaborated on the probe.

A DA's investigator laid out the case against Lewis in an affidavit filed to show probable cause to hold him in jail.

On Sept. 7, DA's Office drug investigators intercepted a package sent to the 1000 block of East Beverly Loop in Burkburnett, according to allegations in the affidavit.

Addressed to "Little Joseph," the package included four plastic bags with round blue tablets. They were imprinted with "M" on one side and "30" on the other.

More: Logan's mother pleads guilty to murdering her 11-year-old son

The investigator recognized the pills disguised as Percocet were actually fentanyl. A field test of one tablet was positive for fentanyl. The tablets and their packaging weighed about 1,070 grams altogether.

The investigator did a controlled delivery of the package. After Lewis picked it up from his front porch, a search warrant was served on his home. They found packages from Arizona and packaging similar to the box for children's toys in the intercepted package.

During an interview, Lewis told investigators that he flew to Arizona, bought 10,000 pills and mailed them home in a pattern he had followed every two to three weeks since April.

Investigators identified 10 other packages sent from the same address in Tempe, Arizona, to Lewis' home, indicating he brought 110,000 illegal fentanyl pills into Wichita County, according to allegations.

More: Punishment trial in Fort Worth for Wilder's mom is fast approaching

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: DA's Office: Burk man mailed thousands of illegal fentanyl pills