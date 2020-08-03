She got the virus. Then she was fired. Some sick workers left in cold by employers.

The full version of this article was originally published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.

Lucie Joseph started to feel sick on April 28 as she rang up customers at a Shell gas station in Delray Beach, Florida.

Joseph said her boss wouldn't give her time off without a doctor's note. But the owner of the gas station, Sun Gas Marketing and Petroleum, didn't offer her health insurance, so she didn't go to the doctor. Joseph, a single mother with a 10-year-old son, kept working -- seven more shifts over 10 days.

IMAGE: Lucie Joseph and her son (Courtesy Lucie Joseph) More

Joseph's symptoms worsened, so she decided to get tested for COVID-19. On May 9, Joseph learned she had tested positive, and a nurse told her to quarantine. Over the next six weeks, Joseph tested positive twice more and texted the results to a manager. As instructed, she didn't return to work until she had two consecutive negative tests. On June 15, however, she was fired.

"I was stunned," said Joseph, who showed the Center for Public Integrity images of the text messages with her employer and a document indicating she'd tested positive for COVID-19.

Joseph, who earned $13 an hour, didn't realize she had a legal right to job protection.

Two months before she was fired, President Donald Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires certain small and medium-sized businesses to pay a worker's full salary for two weeks if they become infected with COVID-19 and prohibits businesses from firing employees for taking leave.

But Joseph, who was eventually paid two weeks' wages, didn't know about the law until she consulted a lawyer. Many other workers are equally uninformed.

Sun Gas owner Richard Vogel did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, hundreds of U.S. businesses have been cited for illegally denying paid leave to workers during the pandemic, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. As of June 12, nearly 700 companies had violated the law's paid-leave provisions and owed back wages to hundreds of employees, according to Labor Department records. Violators include six McDonald's franchises and the franchise owners of a Comfort Suites, Courtyard by Marriott and Red Roof Inn.

In all, the businesses owe $690,000 in unpaid wages to 527 employees, who are not identified in the documents. Most of the workers are low-wage earners in the construction, hotel and food industries. It's likely many more companies have broken the law because workers such as Joseph aren't aware of their rights and therefore haven't filed complaints.

"Workers with low wages are most in need of paid leave," said Tanya Goldman, a former Labor Department policy adviser who's now an attorney at the nonprofit Center for Law and Social Policy. "They literally cannot afford to stay home and take a sick day if they get COVID."

Red Roof Inn's corporate office said it was trying to track down the employee involved but didn't give further comment. A spokesperson for Choice Hotels, which owns the Comfort Suites brand, said the hotel is owned by a franchisee and did not comment on the violation.

Eileen Arslan, comptroller for the Courtyard by Marriott in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, which was cited for a violation, said hotel staff members were confused at first about who was covered under the new law. As soon as they heard from the Labor Department, they paid the employee the wages owed, Arslan said.