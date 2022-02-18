'Sickening,' 'disgusting': Wichita County sheriff discusses allegations against ex-deputy

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said incidents found on jail video involving an ex-deputy accused of sexually harassing female inmates were "beyond inappropriate" and "disgusting."

The deputy worked mandatory shifts as a rover in the now-closed courthouse jail because of a staff shortage that continues in the new facilities at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, Duke said Thursday during a press conference at the center.

Former Deputy Brett Alan Brasher had a troubled work history before the allegations involving women in jail arose — a history the sheriff detailed during a press conference lasting about 40 minutes.

“Obviously, this is a violation of public trust," Duke said. "The District Attorney’s Office and this office has been aggressively pursuing these cases and will continue with this investigation."

More: UPDATED: Ex-deputy indicted on official oppression, civil rights violations charges

Brett Brasher

Wichita County sheriff details inmates' concerns over retaliation

The sheriff said victimized female inmates were afraid because Brasher, a fugitive hunter for the Sheriff's Department, could be dispatched after them if warranted.

“This is kind of real sickening to tell you all this," the sheriff said. "We had females that also ... let our investigators know that they wanted to talk about some things, but they were terrified of retaliation.”

Duke said, by law and obligation, the Sheriff's Office must protect jail inmates.

“Now I've had some people say, 'Well, they're just inmates,' " Duke said.

He disagrees.

“These are people just like everybody else. Everybody's the same. Some people went left in life. Some went right in life," Duke said.

Complaints mount against former Wichita County Sheriff Deputy Brett Alan Brasher

The sheriff outlined a history of complaints.

Brasher was disciplined and required to take a sexual harassment class after a woman working at a Burkburnett gas station complained of inappropriate touching March 21, 2021, Duke said.

Story continues

The investigation into his jail shifts began after a detention officer's Oct. 30, 2021, sexual harassment complaint about him was found credible, the sheriff said.

Within 72 hours, Brasher was fired, Duke said.

The allegations involving women in the jail are in connection with incidents in August and October, allegations in court documents show.

Brasher was allowed to work in the jail after the March 2021 complaint because he was originally working in the booking area to fulfill mandatory shifts, and there weren't any problems, Duke said.

But after a review of video showed unwelcome hugging in the October 2021 incident involving the detention officer, investigators reviewed more jail footage featuring the ex-deputy, sheriff said.

They noticed he was stayed in one area longer, and the floor supervisor confirmed he was "up there all the time," the sheriff said.

Duke said investigators have at least 300 more hours of jail video to review, and he expects they will find more incidents that will result in additional allegations.

"There were things that was going on that, first off, is beyond inappropriate for anybody that's working in law enforcement, especially a jailer or a deputy sheriff, anybody that goes into a female housing unit," the sheriff said.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke discusses charges against a former deputy during a press conference Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

What are the allegations made against Brett Alan Brasher?

Brasher is suspected of inappropriately touching a female inmate and sexually harassing her and three other women in jail by making unwelcome sexual advances last year at the old jail in the Wichita County Courthouse, according to allegations in court documents.

Duke said the ex-deputy had appointed himself to work in the women's area.

"It wasn’t a policy for him to be up there," Duke said.

Rovers were supposed to go between cellblocks providing assistance as needed, the sheriff said.

It was a failure on the part of jail supervisors who allowed Brasher to do what he wanted to because he was a field deputy, Duke said.

Discussions have since been had with supervisors in relation to allowing a deputy free rein in the jail, the sheriff said.

Duke said any woman with similar incidents to report should come to the Sheriff's Office 2815 Central E Freeway, email sheriff@co.wichita.tx.us or call 940-766-8170.

Brasher was free Thursday from the Law Enforcement Center on $140,000 in bonds, according to online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted him Wednesday on two counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody in sexual incidents in August and September of 2021, and eight counts of official oppression involving sexual harassment in incidents in August and October of 2021, according to allegations in court documents.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brett Alan Brasher's work history in Wichita County

Duke said Brasher began volunteering as a reserve deputy Dec. 14, 2011, for the Sheriff's Office.

Brasher had just completed the Vernon Police Academy and helped augment the patrol division, the sheriff said.

He became a full-time, paid deputy Aug. 19, 2016, and was assigned to the patrol division working different shifts, Duke said.

An efficient deputy, Brasher's latest job was partnering with another sheriff's deputy to work fugitive apprehension, catching felons, the sheriff said.

Brasher was suspended with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation after the complaint from the woman in Burkburnett in March last year, Duke said.

After the complaint was found credible, Brasher was suspended three days without pay, the sheriff said.

"We also had him take sexual harassment class just to make sure he understood that we don't do these kind of things to anybody," Duke said.

More: Former foster parent sentenced to 40 years in prison for child pornography, child sexual assault

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County sheriff calls sex claims against ex-deputy 'sickening'