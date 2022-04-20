‘Sickening:’ Neighbors reveal new details about parents police say killed infant with alcohol

Neighbors described the moments two Paulding County parents were arrested after police say they poisoned their baby to death with alcohol.

The 4-week old died at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta on April 13 after doctors discovered the child had a blood alcohol level of four times the legal limit for an adult.

The child’s parents, 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn and 25-year-old Marquis Colvin brought their unresponsive newborn to the emergency room, but from there, their stories didn’t add up.

Dunn eventually admitted that Colvin had put alcohol directly into the baby’s bottle.

Dunn and Colvin have since been charged on multiple charges including felony murder and cruelty to children.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell was in Paulding County, where the couple is being held in jail without bond.

New video shows the moments investigators removed the baby’s bassinet from the Hiram home where the couple lived in a basement apartment.

“There was a bunch of police cars and they were all standing around talking,” neighbor James Dukes said. “The garage door was open.”

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she was shocked over what happened.

“It’s sad. It’s sickening,” she said.

She said she had seen Dunn a few times in passing, but had never seen the baby.

“I’ve never seen the baby, but my daughter did,” she said. “She just seen the mother bringing the baby carrier and putting it in the car.”

Police said Colvin was a convicted father who was on parole at the time of the child’s death.

Police found the gun a gun in his home when they searched the property. He’ll face additional charges for possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

“There’s two other children that live on the main floor makes me worry for their safety. This is going on in their basement?” a neighbor said. “I mean, that’s your child. It’s just unheard of.”