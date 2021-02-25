‘Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel’: Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for misgendering trans-daughter of colleague

Justin Vallejo
·3 min read
Marjorie Taylor Greene installs a sign outside her office (Twitter @repMTG)
Marjorie Taylor Greene installs a sign outside her office (Twitter @repMTG)

Democrat and Republican lawmakers have rallied around Congresswoman Marie Newman after Marjorie Taylor Greene escalated her campaign against the Equality Act to personally misgender the lawmaker's trans-daughter.

After placing a sign outside their offices saying "there are TWO genders", Ms Green followed-up on Twitter to tell Ms Newman "your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters' bathrooms".

"Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel," said Illinois Democrat Sean Casten in a tweet.

“This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect [Newman’s] daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against.”

The viral exchange came after Ms Newman placed a transgender flag outside Ms Taylor Greene's office after the Georgia Republican motioned to adjourn a vote on the anti-discrimination bill.

"Our neighbour, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil'," Ms Newman said in a video tweet.

"Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

A few hours later, Ms Greene put up the sign saying: "There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE. Trust the science!"

"Our neighbour, @RepMarieNewman , wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms," Ms Greene said in the response tweet.

"Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

Ms Green came under heavy criticism for earlier boasting over the motion to adjourn rather than vote for the Equality Act, a bill designed to ban discrimination in the United States based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Republican Adam Kinzinger joined the chorus of support for Ms Newman's transgender daughter, apologizing for Ms Taylor Green's behaviour.

"This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP,” he said.

Despite Ms Taylor Greene's campaign, the House and Senate likely have the numbers to pass the Equality Act, officially titled HR 5, that would codify a decision made in 2020 by the US Supreme Court, which ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay and transgender Americans from discrimination.

In a speech on Wednesday, Ms Greene said that Biological women cannot compete against biological men.

“They will be in her locker room, they will be in her showers, they will be in her bathroom, they will be in her hotel room when she travels with her team,” she said. “This is wrong.”

Her Democratic colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, accused Ms Greene of "trying to get out of work early".

“You could just vote ‘no’ instead of trying to get out of work early,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter.

“We’re gonna pass the #EqualityAct today, protect our LGBTQ+ family and make the world a little bit better,” she tweeted. “Nothing is going to stop that.”

