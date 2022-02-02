Sicklerville man admits to selling fraudulent prescriptions

CAMDEN – A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice has pleaded guilty to selling fraudulent prescriptions.

Jose Colon, 37, of Sicklerville used the identities of doctors with whom he worked to sell forged prescriptions for painkillers and stimulants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

As part of the scheme, it said, customers were instructed to fill a prescription after the medical practice had closed, “so that Colon would be able to answer any phone calls from the pharmacies questioning the validity of the fraudulent prescriptions.”

Colon, who is not a medical provider, sold the prescriptions between 2018 and 2020, the federal prosecutor’s office alleged in a statement.

It said one of Colon's customers agreed to cooperate with investigators after being charged for trying to fill a fake prescription in 2019.

Colon sometimes met his customers with a prescription pad for cash transactions, according to the statement.

He also submitted prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers, it added.

In at least one transaction, a criminal complaint says, Colon said he sent electronic prescriptions in the name of a retired doctor who “is very old and would not know the prescriptions were being sent."

The complaint does not disclose the name of the Mount Holly practice.

Colon admitted guilt to distribution of controlled substances during a hearing Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Christine O’Hearn in Camden.

He is to be sentenced June 7.

