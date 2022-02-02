Sicklerville man gets 55-year term for child sex assaults

CAMDEN - A Sicklerville man has received a 55-year prison term for the repeated sexual assaults of a child.

Dana Williams, 43, was accused of targeting the juvenile from June 2015 through November 2017, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

A jury convicted Williams in September 2021 of 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault, six counts of sexual assault and two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Williams also was found guilty of witness tampering.

Williams must serve 50 years before parole eligibility, the prosecutor's office said in a statement Tuesday.

If he survives his term, he will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and will face parole supervision for life.

Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Shusted Jr. imposed the sentence on Jan. 28.

