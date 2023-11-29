Sicklerville man gets long term for 2017 Camden homicide

CAMDEN – A Sicklerville man has received a 25-year prison term for the homicide of a Camden resident.

Andrew Whittaker, 29, admitted guilt in September in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Edward Whittle Jr. in May 2017, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a probable cause statement, Whittaker gave a piggyback ride to a child shortly before leaving a group of people to shoot Whittle outside the victim’s home on the 1300 block of Carl Miller Boulevard.

The shooting around 7:30 p.m. on May 17, 2017, was Whittaker’s second attempt to kill Whittle, the prosecutor’s office said.

Whittaker also tried to kill Whittle during an armed robbery one month earlier, the statement alleged.

Whittaker was arrested on a murder charge on June 9, 2017. The witness tampering charge was brought in March 2019.

He pleaded guilty to those crimes in September.

On Nov. 15, he received a 25-year term for aggravated manslaughter and a concurrent 10-year term for witness tampering.

He must serve more than 21 years before parole eligibility, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Andrew Whittaker admitted guilt to slaying in Bergen Square