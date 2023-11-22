Sicklerville man slain in North Camden

CAMDEN – A Sicklerville man died one week after being shot here, police say.

Victor Lebron, 26, was shot on Nov. 9 and remained hospitalized in critical condition until his death on Nov. 16, said the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lebron was shot around 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of North 8th Street.

Gunfire killed man, wounded woman Arrest in fatal shooting in Camden's Fairview section

The North Camden homicide is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Tanner Ogilvie 856-650-6398 and Camden County Police Detective Brian Ford at 609-519-6927.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Police in Camden are seeking the killer of Victor Lebron