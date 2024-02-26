Sid W. Richardson Foundation commits $2.5 million grant to Texas A&M-Fort Worth

Texas A&M-Fort Worth will receive a $2.5 million grant from the Sid W. Richardson Foundation for its engineering programs, the university announced Monday.

The $320 million Tier One research campus is under construction along Commerce Street in downtown Fort Worth.

“The establishment of Texas A&M-Fort Worth and the expansion of Tarleton State University’s presence are giant steps forward across so many fronts for our city and all of North Texas,” Pete Geren, president of the Sid W. Richardson Foundation, said in a release announcing the commitment. “After considering the opportunities for investment across several academic disciplines, the Richardson Foundation chose to invest in the facility that will support the engineering curriculum that will be offered at A&M-Fort Worth.”

The Fort Worth foundation supports educational, health, human service and cultural organizations.

Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp thanked the foundation on behalf of the Texas A&M System.

“Texas — and Fort Worth — will rise or fall on what we do today in education, research and service to our state and community. The Sid W. Richardson Foundation understands that and is willing to commit to the future of Texas A&M-Fort Worth,” he said in the release.

The university broke ground on a $150 million, eight-story building in June. It will house Texas A&M’s law school and courses in engineering, health care, nursing and other subjects offered by Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Health and Tarleton State University. It is expected to open in 2025.