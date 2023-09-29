Do I need the new COVID booster? Eligibility, side effects, cost and more

As the United States heads into respiratory virus season, health officials are recommending everyone ages 6 months and older get the new COVID-19 booster this fall.

Millions of doses of the updated vaccines have arrived at pharmacies around the country since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the shots two weeks ago.

The vaccines have been reformulated by manufacturers to target the omicron XBB.1.5 variant, but experts say the shots are expected to provide good protection against other strains circulating, as well.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated mRNA vaccines for 2023-2024 from drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Following the FDA's green light, the CDC voted to recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older get at least one dose of the shot this fall.

Rollout of the updated vaccines comes as the country faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “We fully expect, based on what we’ve seen in previous years, that we’re going to see an increase in COVID (this fall and winter),” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said at the 2023 National Foundation for Infectious Diseases annual news on Sept. 28.

“We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” Cohen said.

Amid a potential tripledemic for the second fall in a row, health officials are encouraging broad use of the new shots among Americans to protect against serious outcomes of COVID-19.

In the last two weeks, some people seeking the new booster have run into high demand, limited supply at pharmacies and insurance hurdles, NBC News previously reported. Despite these initial speed bumps in the rollout, experts do not expect a major delay in vaccine availability and insurance issues for COVID-19 vaccines have largely been resolved, the Biden administration says.

Here's what you need to know about the updated vaccine.

What is the newest COVID-19 booster?

The newest COVID-19 booster is an updated vaccine that targets the omicron XBB.1.5 variant, which was the dominant strain circulating in the U.S. for most of 2023.

Although many are referring to the updated vaccine as a booster, the shot looks different from its predecessors. It may be first of what will become an "annual COVID-19 shot" that gets revamped every year, similar to the seasonal influenza vaccine, Dr. Mark Mulligan, director of NYU Langone Vaccine Center, tells TODAY.com.

Unlike the last round of boosters, the updated mRNA vaccines are monovalent, which means they target a single variant. The previous vaccine rolled out last fall was bivalent, meaning it included two strains — the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, says Mulligan. The bivalent vaccine is no longer authorized by the FDA, the CDC said.

In recent months, the XBB.1.5 subvariant targeted in the updated vaccine has been overtaken by new strains including the EG.5 or "Eris" subvariant, F.L.1.5.1 (also dubbed "Fornax"), and XBB.1.16 or "Arcturus" — which are all descendants of the omicron XBB lineage and close relatives of XBB.1.5, TODAY.com reported previously.

The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against the variants currently circulating, the FDA said.

This summer, a highly mutated new variant called BA.2.86 or “Pirola” gained global attention after health experts predicted it may be better able to bypass immunity from vaccination and prior infection. However, new data suggests that BA.2.86 may not be as immune-evasive as initially thought, and that the updated COVID shots will likely still be effective against the mutated strain.

Moderna said its updated COVID-19 vaccine prompts a strong immune response against BA.2.86 and generates neutralizing antibodies against other variants, including EG.5, and FL.1.5.1. Pfizer also announced that its reformulated vaccine produces an antibody response against the various omicron sublineages in circulation.

“The new vaccine is targeting subtypes of the omicron variant that not all of us have been exposed to yet ... so it’s not quite a booster. This is trying to give us immunity against a different version of the virus,” Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic, tells TODAY.com.

Vaccines work by training the immune system to recognize a virus and fight it off before you get infected, says Mulligan.

About 95% of the population already has some degree of immunity from prior infection or vaccination, he adds. However, this has waned over time, and the virus has mutated. The new COVID vaccine will act to "update" the body's immune memory so it can respond faster and stronger to the virus, Mulligan explains.

"Receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine can provide enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations," the CDC said in a release.

Is the new COVID booster available?

People can get the new booster right now. The updated vaccines have already shipped out to pharmacies, clinics and doctor's offices around the country, and doses will continue to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

However, it's still early in the rollout and certain locations may be waiting for doses to arrive. Experts encourage people to call their providers or pharmacies ahead of time and check to make sure they have the new shots in stock before making an appointment.

It's unclear how many people will get the new vaccines. Uptake of the earlier bivalent booster rolled out last fall was low, the experts note, especially among children. Ultimately, only 17% of Americans who were eligible received the bivalent shot, according to CDC data.

Am I eligible to get an updated COVID vaccine?

According to the FDA, the following people are eligible to get the updated COVID vaccine in September 2023:

Individuals 5 and older (previously vaccinated or unvaccinated) are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receiving the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Children ages 6 months through 4 years who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated children ages 6 months through 4 years are eligible to receive two doses of the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or three doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The updated vaccines are safe and effective, the FDA said, and its benefit-risk assessments have demonstrated that the benefits for people ages 6 months and older outweigh the risks.

Who should get the updated COVID booster?

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The universal recommendation means that anyone who is eligible can get the vaccines once they are available, and that they will not be rolled out in a staggered fashion or restricted to certain populations at first.

While the risk of severe COVID-19, hospitalization and death is highest among people who are 65 or older and individuals who are immunocompromised, COVID-19 can cause hospitalizations and deaths among young and healthy people as well, Mulligan stresses.

“While the vaccine is pretty good at preventing infection in the first couple of months after you get it, it’s very good at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths many months after you get it,” Dr. Kawsar Talaat, co-director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety, tells TODAY.com.

So even if you do still get COVID-19 after vaccination, the experts note that it’s much more likely to be mild.

“We know the risk of long COVID increases with each infection of COVID, and there is increasing data ... that suggests vaccination can reduce the risk of long COVID,” says Sampathkumar, adding that this is another reason for young, healthy people to get vaccinated.

Additionally, vaccination also helps produce herd immunity, which protects vulnerable individuals. "If I am a young healthy person who is vaccinated and either doesn't get COVID or only has mild COVID, I'm less likely to transmit it to people around me," says Mulligan.

When is the best time to get the new COVID booster?

"Right now, September and October, is the right time to get vaccinated (with) the updated vaccine,” said Cohen.

High-risk individuals should not hesitate to get the shot, experts note.

However, if you've recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the experts recommend waiting a few months to get the updated vaccine. The CDC has previously said people with a recent infection should consider delaying vaccination by 3 months.

"You (want) the immune system to go back into its resting state. ... In order for the updated vaccine to be most effective, you want to have mostly recovered from prior infection," says Mulligan.

Also, if you recently got a previous COVID-19 vaccine or the bivalent booster, the FDA recommends waiting at least two months before getting the updated vaccine.

Individuals who are both high-risk and recently got the previous bivalent booster or recovered from infection should talk to their doctor about the best time to get the updated shot, the experts note.

It is safe to get the updated COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu shot at the same time, says Mulligan, who recommends knocking out both shots during the same trip to the doctor or pharmacy. "People are busy and it's efficient, so having the option of a 'twofer' is a great thing," he adds.

Additionally, a new RSV vaccine is available for pregnant individuals (to prevent RSV in newborns), and individuals ages 60 and older — it is safe to get all three vaccines at the same time, experts note.

Side effects of new COVID vaccine

Side effects from the vaccine can vary from person to person, says Mulligan. According to the CDC, the most common side effects from COVID-19 vaccination include:

Pain, redness or swelling an injection site on arm

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headaches

Chills

Low-grade fever

"Most of us have had several prior doses of the COVID vaccine, so it's anticipated that the side effects will be similar to what you had with the prior doses," says Sampathkumar.

Side effects will typically go away within a day or two, Mulligan notes, and these can be managed with supportive care like rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain relievers.

"If there's concern about the side effects or feeling bad for a day or two, what I recommend is to get the vaccine on a Friday or the weekend," says Mulligan.

The good news? Although side effects can be unpleasant, they are actually a sign that the the body's immune system is responding and the vaccine is working, experts note.

Is the booster free or will it cost money?

Since 2020, the cost of COVID vaccines was covered by the federal government, and every person in the U.S. was able to get jabbed for free regardless of insurance coverage. The updated vaccine will not be provided free by the government, the experts note.

Fortunately, the majority of Americans will still be able to get the new shot for free, the CDC said in a release.

Most private and public insurance plans, including Medicare, will cover the cost of the updated vaccine, says Mulligan. However, people may need to visit an in-network provider in order to pay no out-of-pocket costs.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are pricing each vaccine dose at over $100, NBC News previously reported.

If your health plan does not cover the cost of the vaccine, or you are one of the approximately 30 million Americans who does not have health insurance, there are still options. According to the CDC, uninsured individuals can get a free vaccine at local health clinics, state, tribal, or territorial health departments, and participating pharmacies.

How many COVID boosters will we need?

Barring the emergence of a significantly more contagious variant in the near future, the FDA said it anticipates that the COVID-19 vaccines will need to be updated annually.

Just like the flu vaccine is tweaked every year to better match the strains expected to circulate that season, the COVID-19 vaccine will likely be reformulated each year to better match the new, mutated strains circulating, the experts note.

“You get a new (flu shot) every year because the virus has changed so much in the intervening months that your prior vaccine no longer works," which may also be the case with COVID in the future, Sampathkumar explains.

While it's unclear how soon the vaccine will need to be reformulated, experts say we can anticipate COVID vaccines, and COVID, are here to stay.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com