This Side Hustle Could Earn You $100 an Hour

Everyone knows about driving for Uber and Lyft, but the most lucrative side hustle could be starting your own local moving labor company.

Even though the housing boom is dying down a bit as interest rates rise and inflation soars, there’s still ample demand for moving services, and the industry is rapidly growing. According to March data from Technavio, the moving services market in the U.S. is positioned to grow by $1.95 billion from 2019 to 2024, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%.

Those pursuing a side gig may want to consider getting in on the action by launching their own local moving labor company.

It’s relatively easy to do. What’s required is pretty minimal — just a business license and some upfront funds to get the ball rolling. Those pursuing this gig also want to be in good shape and able-bodied, as they’ll be the ones doing all the heavy lifting — literally.

By providing one’s moving labor services, one could rake in quite a pretty penny – upwards of $100 an hour. And in most states, you don’t even need a special mover’s license to do it.

This type of work is an ideal side hustle for those who work 9-to-5 jobs, as the highest demand for movers is on the weekends. This also makes it ideal for students.

Finding clients is relatively simple; all that’s required is some degree of internet savviness and a small budget to garner a customer base. Local movers should promote their services on the following platforms:

  • Facebook

  • Craigslist

  • Angi

  • Yelp

  • HireAHelper

  • Thumbtack

Those pursuing this side hustle must adopt an entrepreneurial spirit, and ideally launch their own company website.

Location matters in just how much money one can earn, as some states see movers getting paid more than others. In Seattle, for instance, moving labor companies earn $137 an hour, according to HireAHelper data. But over in Philadelphia, they’re reeling in $114 an hour. It’s a big difference, but in any case, it’s still over $100 an hour — which is far more than the average $15 that can be earned in an hour of driving for UberEats.

