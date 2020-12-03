From A Side Hustle To A Successful Business, Ibrahim Gonzalez Shows You It’s All Possible

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Ibrahim Gonzalez always had the heart and drive of an entrepreneur. As early as his freshman year of college, Ibrahim was already working at a business loan consulting company and learning the in's and out's of the business. He was making a lot of money for his age, and was almost hitting 6 figures by the time he became a junior in college. However, Ibrahim was eventually laid off as the company struggled with the effects of downsizing. At that point, he was left with bills that needed to be paid and no backup plan. This is when he decided to start a business loan consulting firm with his best friend. Ibrahim shares:

"We started cold calling business owners out of the University Library, hoping to find business owners that needed working capital to grow their business. In a few words we did TERRIBLE."

For the first 3 months, they could not close a single deal and kept spending more and more of their savings in an attempt to find new marketing strategies that worked. It was not until they invested in a marketing coach that they were able to transform their business. Spending this last bit of their savings was worth it, given this is how they were introduced to LinkedIn Outreach, which they began using as their sole marketing vehicle. Once they did this, they were able to generate great leads and went from generating $0 per month to $15,000 per month in just 3 short months. In just 4 months, they were already working with over 40 clients and growing rapidly.

"After seeing how LinkedIn transformed our business, we knew it could do the same for others in the alternative lending space, as well as other b2b industries. We decided to launch LeadGeeks with the mission to help small businesses generate interested clients to help them scale and take their business to the next level," Ibrahim states.

Once Ibrahim and his best friend saw the results that LinkedIn had on his own business and how quickly it allowed them to grow, they knew it could be a game changer for other businesses. Ibrahim recognizes that one of the biggest challenges when starting a business is coming up with a marketing strategy given how hard it can be to obtain new clients when you don't have a plan. As he states,

"If you don't know how to position yourself in front of your ideal clients and close deals, then your business can't be successful."

This is where Ibrahim's business, LeadGeeks comes in. LeadGeeks provides a powerful marketing service at an affordable price with proven results. In contrast to other competitors, LeadGeeks has a unique Customer Success Team that holds clients' hands throughout the entire on-boarding process and proactively monitors every campaign. Through constant changes and testing different strategies, they are able to make sure the campaign is producing the best possible results. Furthermore, their results and client reviews speak for themselves, as most clients receive leads within the first week and an ROI in their first month.

Currently, Ibrahim is working on an online course that educates business owners on the LinkedIn marketing techniques that grew his own business. Ibrahim's success is proof that through hard work, perseverance, and the right marketing strategy, anyone can achieve their business goals. As he shares,

"Don't expect success or immediate results. You have to be willing to take the risk and burn through capital to see what works and what doesn't. However, if you want to start your own business you definitely should. Nothing is more rewarding and exciting than working towards your own dreams and businesses instead of someone else's."

