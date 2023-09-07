Side-by-side photos show how much Tesla's Cybertruck has changed from Elon Musk's original designs

A media photo of the Tesla Cybertruck compared with a recent aerial shot of the truck at a Tesla factory. Tesla; Brad Sloan/YouTube

Tesla Cybertruck orderers are anxiously awaiting their vehicles.

Cybertrucks are supposed to make their way to the roads in the coming weeks.

But photos have some speculating that what buyers get might not be what they signed up for.

Recently shared images of the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck have some buyers and onlookers speculating that the controversial vehicle will look a little differently than once intended.

Alleged photos and flyover videos of the Cybertruck are surfacing online, with some people suggesting Tesla is experiencing its own "Instagram versus reality" moment.

Between its stainless steel panels, interesting proportions, and other quirks, the design of the Cybertruck has industry experts scratching their heads.

And lately, the most recent glimpses of the Cybertruck appear to veer slightly from the futuristic images the world first saw of the truck.

Some of the sharp angles look different, the wheels certainly changed, and the body might not be as robust as it once looked. It goes to show that Cybertruck buyers still don't exactly know what they're getting into, with such little spec information available and uncertainty about pricing and delivery timelines.

Many are nitpicking every glimpse of the vehicle they can get before it arrives, especially with regard to the frunk and the cockpit. Some think, given the latest in design choices, that the Cybertruck might always look a little bit off and chock-full of fingerprints.

Regardless, it's not unusual for today's Cybertruck images to differ slightly from previously released photos. The Cybertruck has seemingly gone through a number of design iterations, even before its notorious unveiling in 2019.

Walter Isaacson, who's working on a new biography of Elon Musk, recently posted images that appear to show early Cybertruck designs. Those designs looked to have more curves and traditional features of auto design than the sleek, angular prototypes of late.

Adding to @SawyerMerritt post: In my book, https://t.co/7JGHd10TEa , I describe how on one Friday in 2017, @elonmusk decreed, “We are going to do this whole thing in stainless steel.” I note: "The use of stainless steel opened up new possibilities for the look of the truck.… https://t.co/mnTjub13xP pic.twitter.com/sG2lPoE57X — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) July 18, 2023

Some things about the trapezoidal vehicle have stayed pretty consistent as the market waits for its arrival, such as its sheer size and length.

The Cybertruck is supposed to finally make its way to buyers this month, but it's not unlikely that there will be yet another delay.

Stakes are really high for Musk to get the Cybertruck right, especially given it's the EV market leader's first foray into the most competitive vehicle segment in the country.

Competing products like the F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and upcoming electric Ram 1500 and Silverado pickups have spread the wealth of customers available.

