Sidelined again, Hornets’ LaMelo Ball focused on finding ‘best solution moving forward’

With each thud emanating from a hard fall and every ankle twist, a collective sigh of relief almost reverberates around Spectrum Center.

These days, whenever LaMelo Ball isn’t standing upright or shows the slightest sign of pain, the Charlotte Hornets’ universe is awash in hysteria. So, with right ankle soreness shelving the star point guard for the second straight game, causing him to sit out Monday night’s matchup with the New York Knicks, Ball’s health remains a topic of discussion.

“Not good enough to play,” coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s just really sore. Hopefully he’ll be better (Tuesday) and be able to play Wednesday.”

The determining factor is rather simple.

“Honestly, just however I feel for real,” Ball said. “So, next game, maybe. Just play it by the day.”

Given the Hornets’ position near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, that’s what will matter most as they navigate the second half of their disappointing 2023-24 campaign: health. During the better part of these next two months and leading into what should be a very important offseason for the Hornets, Ball’s most pressing task is staying off the injury report.

“Facts,” Ball said. “That’s pretty much my main thing.”

Whatever else happens is a proverbial cherry on top.

“Obviously his health is the No. 1 issue, especially right now,” Clifford said. “It’s not like we are playing meaningful games. They are meaningful and we want to win and all that, but he’s our best player and we’ve got to make sure he’s healthy. So, obviously we’re being cautious. He wants to play, he loves to play.

“And for our team, he puts us in a different place. We don’t have a lot of room for error, and even (against the Knicks), you know what the NBA is. We have enough talent to win, but when he plays we’re always going to have a chance, just because we’re so different offensively when he’s on the court.”

LaMelo Ball knows his long-term health is important and is working with the Charlotte Hornets’ medical staff to find the best solution moving forward.

And it’s evident, too.

In 22 games, Ball is posting career highs in points (23.9), made field goals per game (8.3), two-point percentage (.500), free throws made (4.1) and attempted (4.7), and steals (1.8). He entered Monday night leading the NBA in made 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, knocking down 1.2 per game.

He ranks third in the league with 2.4 fourth-quarter assists in the fourth quarter and the Hornets’ overall offensive improved by 4.8 points when he’s on the court, according to Cleaning the Glass. Their free throw rate also increases by 4.3% with him, which ranks in the 91st percentile.

“He’s a dynamic point guard,” Nick Richards said. “He can pass it, rebound it, he can shoot it. Definitely, he can shoot that ball. That’s just something that we miss out of our point guard. But Ish (Smith) is doing a really good job though, being a veteran out there. He’s moving the ball, which coach is emphasizing us to do. But once we have Melo back on the floor, everything seems a little bit more smoother.”

Right now, they are still in a transitional period following the trade of Terry Rozier to Miami and Ball isn’t immune. Rozier was teamed up with Ball in the Hornets’ backcourt for three-plus seasons and the synergy they had can’t be duplicated with anyone else immediately.

There’s going to be a process.

“It’s an adjustment for sure,” Ball said. “Losing a brother definitely sucks. He’s over there with Miami doing his thing, so I’m happy for him.”

The Hornets may not be done wheeling and dealing, though. Following the Rozier trade, president of basketball operations/general manager Mitch Kupchak said they would continue to be active leading into the Feb. 8 deadline, and the rumors are still flying around.

Chatter is ramping up and it’s seemingly everywhere.

“I don’t be hearing my name so …,” Ball said with a practical joker wry grin, trying to crack the tension of a difficult stretch. “Nah, I’m just playing. Yeah, it’s a tough time, definitely with all that stuff. So, hopefully it will make players play better, try harder just so you can either get to a nice destination or do good for their name.”

LaMelo Ball looks on from the bench in a game earlier this season.

Those who’ll still be around after the deadline passes could certainly benefit from developing more chemistry with the face of the franchise and he’s aware of the significance. That’s why Ball is receiving treatment daily and also meets with the team’s medical staff led by director of healthcare and sports performance Joe Sharpe, formulating how they are going to attack the situation and keep him feeling more like a 22-year-old.

“We are pretty much just trying to put a whole game plan together right now, get everything right, see what it’s going to be, see how my body is feeling, just see what’s the best solution moving forward.”

All so the Hornets can get him back to — and keep him at — an All-Star level, displaying the skills that set social media ablaze. In the meantime, he’s maintaining a positive outlook and riding the ebbs and flow of the season that certainly hasn’t worked out how they envisioned when they rolled the balls out for the first training camp in October.

“Yeah, facts, that’s part of life, part of basketball,” Ball said. “So, you’ve got to deal with the ups and downs, but just keep your head on right and keep going.”