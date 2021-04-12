Sidelined last year, the Met Gala is returning -- twice

FILE - Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on May 6, 2019, in New York. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity -- held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic -- will return in person, first in September, then again on its usual date on the first Monday in May. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
JOCELYN NOVECK
·2 min read

The Met Gala is coming back. Actually, twice.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity -- held virtually last year because of the pandemic -- will return in person, first in September, and then again on its usual date on the first Monday in May.

The galas, Sept. 13 and May 2, will launch a two-part exhibition, which will be on view for almost a year. “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opening Sept. 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” the museum said. Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open in the museum’s popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022, and will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” Both parts will close on Sept. 5, 2022.

There was no immediate word on who the celebrity hosts, or chairs, would be for the galas, traditionally a heady mix of luminaries from fashion, music, film, TV, sports and other arenas. The first gala in September will be smaller, and held in accordance with government coronavirus guidelines. The second is intended to be larger, in line with previous galas.

The gala is a major fundraiser, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding.

“Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives,” said Max Hollein, director of the Met, in a statement. “This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy."

As always, the exhibits will be the work of star curator Andrew Bolton. “Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes,” he said in his own statement. “For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality.”

He said that in accordance with this shift, Part One of the exhibition will establish “a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

As for Part Two, it will “further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

