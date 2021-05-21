On the sidelines, Hezbollah looms large over Gaza battle

  • FILE - In this May 15, 2021, file photo, Lebanese wave Hezbollah and Palestinian flags, as they stand in front of the Israeli town of Metula, background, on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah's firepower is far greater than that of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • FILE - In this May 15, 2021 file photo, Hezbollah fighters attend the funeral procession of their comrade Mohammed Tahhan who was shot dead on Friday by Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border, in the southern village of Adloun, Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah's firepower is far greater than that of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
  • FILE - In this May 15, 2021 file photo, Lebanese army soldiers deploy at the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah's firepower is far greater than that of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • FILE - In this May 15, 2021 file photo, a Hezbollah supporter holds a placard with Arabic words that read:Prepare your shelters," during the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter Mohammed Tahhan who was shot dead on Friday by Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border, in the southern village of Adloun, Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah's firepower is far greater than that of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
  • FILE - In this July 15, 2006 file photo, an Israeli air strike hits the residential area which is a Hezbollah stronghold, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war in 2021, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah’s firepower is far greater than that of Gaza’s Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, a Hezbollah officer, who identified himself as Ehab, stands in front an Israeli army position, background, as he explains to journalists about the defensive measures established by the Israeli forces, how they cut through the mountain to prevent against any Hezbollah infiltration into Israel, at the Lebanese-Israeli border near the village of Labbouneh, south Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • File - In this August 20, 2006 file photo, a Lebanese man with his three children, riding a scooter pass in front of a destroyed building that was attacked during the 34-day long Hezbollah-Israeli war, in the Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah's firepower is far greater than that of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, a Hezbollah fighter holds an Iranian-made anti-aircraft missile, right, as he takes his position with his comrade, left, between orange trees, at the coastal border town of Naqoura, south Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah's firepower is far greater than that of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
1 / 8

Lebanon Israel-Hezbollahs Shadow

FILE - In this May 15, 2021, file photo, Lebanese wave Hezbollah and Palestinian flags, as they stand in front of the Israeli town of Metula, background, on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah militia looms large over the current Israel-Hamas war, even though it has stayed out of the fighting so far. Hezbollah's firepower is far greater than that of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and Israel keeps a wary eye on its northern border for any signs Hezbollah might get off the sidelines. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
ZEINA KARAM
·6 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Ever since their last war in 2006, Israel and Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah militia have constantly warned that a new round between them is inevitable. Yet once again, a potential trigger has gone unpulled.

Hezbollah’s shadow loomed large during Israel and Hamas’ two-week battle, with the possibility it could unleash its arsenal of missiles - far more powerful than Hamas’ - in support of the Palestinians.

Instead, Hezbollah stayed on the sidelines. And if a ceasefire that took effect early Friday holds, another Israel-Hamas war will have ended without Hezbollah intervention.

For now, both sides had compelling reasons not to clash, including - for Hezbollah - the bitter memory of Israel’s punishing 2006 bombing campaign that turned its strongholds in Lebanon to rubble. Lebanon is also in the grips of an economic and financial collapse unparalleled in its modern history and can ill afford another massive confrontation with Israel.

For Israel, the Iranian-backed group in Lebanon remains its toughest and most immediate security challenge.

“Israel needs to manage the conflict in Gaza with a very open eye toward what is happening in the north, because the north is a much more important arena than Gaza,” said Amos Yadlin, a former Israeli military intelligence chief who currently heads the Institute for National Security Studies. He spoke before the truce took effect at 2 a.m. Friday.

Hezbollah’s reaction during the 11 days of Israeli bombardment that engulfed Gaza in death and destruction was relatively mute. Its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, did not make any public comments, even after a Hezbollah fighter was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at the border during a protest last week.

Late Thursday, Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt the Gaza operation, a decision that came after heavy U.S. pressure to stop the offensive. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal.

However, throughout the 11-day war, shows of solidarity — including mysterious rocket barrages from south Lebanon into Israel on three separate occasions in the past week — appeared carefully calibrated for limited impact. Most landed in open areas or in the Mediterranean Sea. No party claimed responsibility for the rockets, but they’re believed to have been fired by Palestinian factions based in south Lebanon, likely with Hezbollah’s blessing.

“The political message is ‘we are here,’ and safety for Israel from its northern border is not to be taken for granted and neither is the deterrent that was established in 2006” when the two sides fought each other to a draw, said Joyce Karam, an adjunct professor of political science at George Washington University.

At the tense Lebanon-Israel border, Hezbollah supporters wearing yellow hats organized daily protests over the past week. On at least one occasion, dozens of people breached the fence and crossed to the other side, drawing Israeli shots that struck and killed a 21-year-old. He was later identified as a Hezbollah fighter, and given a full-fledged funeral with hundreds in attendance.

Analysts said chances of Hezbollah joining in the fighting with Israel were low, particularly given the political and economic implosion happening in Beirut and the array of challenges the group faces internally with social tensions on the rise. Even among Hezbollah’s supporters, there is no appetite for a confrontation as Lebanese suffer under an economic crash that has driven half of the population into poverty.

Also, Hezbollah’s patron Iran is engaged in nuclear talks with the West, with growing hopes an agreement might be reached. Tehran has also been holding talks with longtime regional rival, Saudi Arabia, signaling a possible de-escalation following years of animosity that often spilled into neighboring countries.

“Hezbollah so far doesn’t seem inclined to spoil Iran’s talks with world powers on the nuclear front because it wants to see sanctions relief for its primarily political, military and financial backer,” said Karam, who covers Mideast politics for the regional newspaper The National.

Speaking at a rally in south Beirut on Monday, senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine bragged about the group’s firepower, which he said has multiplied many times since the 2006 war, but suggested the time has not come for Hezbollah to get involved.

“We in Hezbollah look to the day where we will fight together, with you, side by side and shoulder to shoulder, on all fronts to extract this cancerous gland,” he said, addressing Palestinians and referring to Israel’s presence in the Arab world. “This day is coming, it’s inevitable.”

Hezbollah has grown considerably more powerful in the last decade and amassed a formidable army with valuable battlefield experience backing the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the neighboring country's civil war, Israeli defense officials say.

During the inconclusive, monthlong 2006 war, the group launched some 4,000 rockets into Israel, most of them unguided projectiles with limited range. Today, Israeli officials say Hezbollah possesses some 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking virtually anywhere in Israel.

Yadlin, the former Israeli military intelligence chief, said all intelligence assessments, however, indicate that Hezbollah does not want a full-on conflict with Israel.

“Nasrallah is in the position that he doesn’t want to repeat the mistake of 2006. He knows he won’t be the defender of Lebanon, he will be the destroyer of Lebanon,” said Yadlin. “He had a lot of opportunities and he hasn’t taken them.” He was referring to Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah assets in Syria for which the group vowed to retaliate, but still has not.

Qassim Qassir, an analyst and expert on Hezbollah affairs in Lebanon, concurred that there seemed to be no intention to open the southern front because it would “lead to an all-out war with consequences no one can predict.”

For now, both Israel and Hezbollah consider the deterrence established following the 2006 war to be holding, with Hezbollah threatening to strike deeper than ever inside Israel, including at its nuclear facilities, and Israel vowing to target civilian infrastructure, inflicting massive damage.

Karam said both Hezbollah and Israel have been saying since 2006 that round two is inevitable, but its cost has only gone up for both sides. For the moment, both seem satisfied with keeping their tensions on Syrian territory rather than having another war in Lebanon.

But each day brings closer the possibility of an unwanted conflict coming to bear.

“For now, this paradigm seems to hold but it could change later,” she said.

___

Associated Press writers Josef Federman and Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • The Bachelor 's Sean Lowe Says There Were 'Growing Pains' Early in His Marriage with Catherine Lowe

    "There was a bit of pressure because we did a lot of public appearances and things like that," Sean Lowe said

  • How India’s relationship with Israel and Palestine changed from Nehru to Modi

    India’s position on Israel and Palestine has a long history of careful diplomacy, right from the time of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

  • Soccer-England's Champions League race goes down to the wire

    The battle for the final two Champions League qualification spots goes down to the wire on Sunday with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City all vying for a place in Europe's elite competition. Chelsea are third on 67 points and will book their place with a victory at Aston Villa on Sunday, before they take on Manchester City in the Champions League final. Liverpool and Leicester City are both a point adrift of Chelsea, with the 2019 Champions League winners having the edge.

  • U.S. House approves Capitol riot probe; many Republicans buck leadership

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to create an independent commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, as one in six Republicans defied party leaders' attempts to block it. Over the past two days, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill a bipartisan bill to establish the commission to investigate the violence that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer. But the House voted by 252-175 to approve the commission, which was styled after the panel that probed attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marc Anthony Sells Mediterranean-Style Florida Waterfront Mansion

    The Grammy-winning singer was asking $27 million for the 12-bedroom home

  • Indian court acquits magazine editor of rape charges

    A court in India on Friday acquitted a former top news magazine editor of charges he sexually harassed and raped a colleague, the prosecution said, in an eight-year-old case that raised questions over the safety of women in the workplace. Tarun Tejpal, 58, led Tehelka magazine which made a name for itself for its exposes of corruption and abuse of power in high places. Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora told Reuters in a text message that a Goa trial court had acquitted Tejpal and the prosecution planned to appeal.

  • Japan bullet train driver leaves cockpit for loo break

    The Japanese man may be punished for leaving the controls in the hands of an untrained conductor.

  • Prince Harry opens up about trauma of Diana's death: 'a nightmare time in my life'

    In a candid new interview with Oprah, the Duke of Sussex discusses the lingering effects of his mother's tragic end and his years in therapy.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Top Arizona elections official expresses 'grave concerns' voting equipment compromised by Cyber Ninjas, tells Maricopa County to toss voting machines used in GOP 'audit'

    Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the election equipment has been "compromised" after state Republicans handed it to a private firm, Cyber Ninjas.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Prince Harry to Oprah: Prince Charles and the Royal Family ‘Bullied’ Me

    Apple TV+In The Me You Can’t See, his new docuseries about mental health with Oprah Winfrey that premieres Friday on Apple TV+, Prince Harry expresses his frustration with his father, Prince Charles, for enabling the suffering he experienced as a child. He also discussed his disappointment that Charles never intervened later in life when he and wife Meghan Markle experienced scrutiny in the public eye.“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you,’” he says in the series’ third episode, which centers around mental health treatment and recovery. “That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”Throughout the series, he and Winfrey, both with emotional candor, guide frank discussions about mental health, trauma, and the stigma that surrounds admitting suffering and seeking help.The goal, as Winfrey says, is to normalize mental health treatment and validate people’s stories without judgment or shame: “The telling of the story. The being able to say out loud, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.” Harry agrees, “The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating TraumaPeople from across the globe discuss their experiences battling issues of depression, trauma, anxiety, and mental illness, including famous faces like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and NBA star DeMar DeRozan.It’s Harry’s honest and, at times, shocking detailing of his own journey that anchors the series: his failure to process the grief from the death of his mother, Princess Diana; the helplessness he felt to protect her; his dependence on drugs and alcohol to numb the pain; feeling anxious and trapped by the palace; the family’s refusal to help when Markle experienced suicidal thoughts; and how therapy helped him overcome all this and “break the cycle.”“For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything,” he says. “That feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that.”When asked if he has any regrets, he says it is not taking a stand earlier in his relationship with Markle. “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”In the first episode of the series, Harry addresses the many years that passed where he wasn’t given the space or the opportunity to address the grief he had after his mother’s death in a car accident when he was 12 years old.When he thinks of his mother, he says, the first memory to always come to mind is being a boy riding in the car with her and his brother. She was driving, and their car was being chased by five paparazzi on mopeds. “She was almost unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection. One of the feelings that comes up with me always is the helplessness...That happened every single day until the day she died.”What he remembers most about her funeral is the sound of the horses’ hooves on the pavement as they pulled her casket in a carriage. “It was like I was outside my body, walking along, doing what was expected of me. Showing one-tenth of the emotion everyone else was showing. This is my mum. You haven’t even met her.”Winfrey suggests that strangers have probably done more processing of her death than he’s done, which he agrees. “I didn’t want to think about her, because if I think about her then it’s gonna bring up the fact that I can’t bring her back and it’s just going to make me sad.” When she pointedly asks if anybody in his life would talk about the death or their grief with him, he says, “Nobody was talking about it.”He cites the years between ages 28 and 32 as the hardest for him. He would have anxiety attacks any time he was required to be in public. He would drink and take drugs to “feel less of what I was feeling,” estimating that, even if he abstained during the week, he would drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or Saturday night. It was a coping mechanism “to mask something.”It wasn’t until he met Markle and she recognized a lingering anger in him that he first sought out therapy: “I knew if I didn’t do the therapy and fix myself I would lose this woman I could see spending the rest of my life [with].”The airing of Prince Harry’s intimate account of his struggles with his mental health comes after a number of public disclosures of intensely personal matters, the likes of which would normally be anathema to the buttoned-up royal family.In March of this year, Harry and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in which, among many other claims, they both accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making a racist inquiry about the likely color of any of their children’s skin.Harry also roundly criticized his father in that interview for his lack of compassion and understanding, accusing him of cutting him off financially and even at one stage refusing to take his phone calls.Harry’s father came in for another bashing during a lengthy podcast interview in which Harry said that he had inherited, “genetic pain,” from his dad, who had inherited the same from his parents, the queen and Prince Philip.“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure that I break that cycle, so that I don’t pass it on basically,” Harry said. “There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. As parents we should be doing the most we can to try and say, ’You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rosa Woods/Getty Harry added, “I also know that it’s connected to his parents. So that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated, which means, how can I change that for my own kids? And well, here I am. I’ve now moved my whole family to the U.S. That wasn’t the plan. Sometimes you’ve got to make decisions, and put your family first and your mental health first.”In The Me You Can’t See, he revisits the dark story behind the famous photo and video footage of when he and Markle attended a gala at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, holding hands and smiling for the cameras while dressed in elegant attire.As they had previously discussed in their earlier sit-down with Winfrey, just hours before that event, Markle revealed to Harry that she had suicidal thoughts that were so clear she had even planned out how she would do it.“The scariest thing for her was the clarity of thought,” he says in The Me You Can’t See. “She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating through pills or alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night these thoughts woke her up.”He was ashamed of how he handled it, he says. He was ashamed that he let the situation get that bad. More, he was ashamed to go to his family and ask for help.“Like a lot of people my age could probably relate to, I know that I’m not going to get from my family what I need,” he says. “I then had a son who I’d far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look into his eyes, wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I’m going to have to look after him myself.”That was one of the biggest reasons he and Markle left their roles in the royal family. “Feeling trapped and feeling controlled through fear, both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. But certainly now, I will never be bullied into silence.”With reporting from Tom SykesRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Trump slams 'wayward' Republicans for Capitol riot vote

    Thirty-five Republicans sided with Democrats to back an inquiry into the invasion of Congress.

  • What the IDF's past special-ops missions reveal about how Israel takes out Hamas' rockets and tunnels

    "The Israelis are top-notch, easily among the top five special-operations communities in the world," a former Delta Force operator told Insider.