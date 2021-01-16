Sidelining experts, Brazil bungled its immunization plans

  • FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, a woman participates in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazilia, Brazil. The country hasn't approved a single vaccine yet, and independent health experts who participated in its immunization program say the plan is still incomplete, at best. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, demonstrators hold signs that read in Portuguese: "Vaccine now!" and "Get out Bolsonaro," in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the new coronavirus pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil. Despite a half-century of successful vaccination programs, the federal government is trailing regional and global peers in both approving vaccines and cobbling together an immunization strategy. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo relatives attend the burial of 71-year-old Jose Abelardo Bezerra, who died from COVID-19 related complications, at the Inhauma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil has suffered more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, with infections and deaths surging again. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Experts have blamed the president, a far-right former army captain, for fueling anti-vaccine sentiment in Brazil, compromising the mass immunization effort. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
  • Dr. Regina Flauzino speaks during an interview in her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Like many Brazilian public health experts, Flauzino spent most of 2020 watching with horror as COVID-19 devastated Brazil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, pedestrians shop in an outdoor market area, days before a COVID-19 lockdown goes into effect in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil has suffered more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, with infections and deaths surging again. (AP Photo/Carla Carniel)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuellom, an active-duty Army general tapped for his expertise in logistics, arrives at a press conference regarding the Brazilian program of COVID-19 vaccination, at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus to inject into a volunteer during the testing stage at the University Hospital of Brasilia, Brazil. The government has yet to approve a single vaccine, and Health Ministry officials have ignored outside experts’ advice. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
  • Family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 line up with empty oxygen tanks in an attempt to refill them, outside the Nitron da Amazonia company, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Doctors in the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city are having to choose which COVID-19 patients can breathe amid dwindling oxygen stocks and an effort to airlift some of the infected to other states. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, cemetery workers bury 89-year-old Abilio Ribeiro, who died of the new coronavirus, at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil. The country has suffered more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, with infections and deaths surging again. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
1 / 10

Virus Outbreak Brazil Vaccination Program

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, a woman participates in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazilia, Brazil. The country hasn't approved a single vaccine yet, and independent health experts who participated in its immunization program say the plan is still incomplete, at best. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
DIANE JEANTET and DÉBORA ÁLVARES

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Like many Brazilian public health experts, Dr. Regina Flauzino spent most of 2020 watching with horror as COVID-19 devastated Brazil. When the opportunity to join the government’s vaccination effort came, she was thrilled: She would be able to share her decades of on-the-ground experience.

But her excitement quickly faded. Flauzino, an epidemiologist who worked on Brazilian vaccine campaigns for 20 years, became frustrated with what she described as a rushed, chaotic process.

The government has yet to approve a single vaccine, and Health Ministry officials have ignored outside experts’ advice. Shortly after the government presented its vaccination plan, more than a quarter of the roughly 140 experts involved demanded their names be excised.

“We weren’t listened to,” Flauzino told The Associated Press. The plan’s creation “was postponed for too long and now it’s being done in a rush.”

Brazil has suffered more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, with infections and deaths surging again. Despite a half-century of successful vaccination programs, the federal government is trailing regional and global peers in both approving vaccines and cobbling together an immunization strategy.

The AP interviewed four expert committee members and four former Health Ministry officials. They criticized the government’s unjustifiable delay in formulating a vaccination plan, as well as months spent focused on a single vaccine manufacturer.

They also complained of President Jair Bolsonaro undermining the ministry’s effectiveness, pointing to the removal of highly trained professionals from leadership positions, who were replaced with military appointees with little or no public health experience. Experts also blamed the president, a far-right former army captain, for fueling anti-vaccine sentiment in Brazil, compromising the mass immunization effort.

‘STILL WAITING’

The government’s COVID-19 immunization plan, finally released on Dec. 16, lacked essential details: How many doses would be sent to each state and how would they be refrigerated and delivered? How many professionals would need to be hired and trained — and, above all, how much funding would governors receive to implement the campaign? The plan did not include a start date.

“How is each state going to organize its campaign if it doesn’t know how many doses it is going to receive, and the timeline for delivery?” said Dr. Carla Domingues, an epidemiologist who oversaw the logistics of Brazil's 2009 H1N1 vaccine campaign, and worked on more than a dozen other vaccination efforts.

Bolsonaro’s press office and the Health Ministry did not respond to AP requests for comment about Brazil’s vaccination campaign or why more contracts with vaccine manufacturers were not signed in 2020.

The Health Ministry's National Immunization Program has a long history of success. Created over 40 years ago, it has enabled Brazil to eradicate polio and significantly reduce measles, rubella, tetanus and diphtheria. The effort won recognition from UNICEF for reaching the vast country’s most remote corners and has contributed to extending Brazilians’ life expectancy from 60 to over 75 years.

The program “is the central axis of all vaccination campaigns in the country,” Flauzino said.

That is no small task in a nation of 210 million people, the world’s sixth-largest population. The program provides a complex blueprint for vaccination campaigns across more than 5,500 municipalities in 26 states and the federal district.

In a Dec. 1 Zoom meeting, Health Ministry officials presented the experts with a general overview of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. The consultants the AP interviewed said it became abundantly clear the ministry was incapable of providing many crucial details.

Epidemiologist Dr. Ethel Maciel, who was among those who later demanded her name be removed from the plan, said many of the experts' recommendations weren't implemented, including obtaining vaccines from more than one manufacturer. But neither she nor other consultants could voice their concerns.

“They didn’t let us talk during this meeting, our microphones remained on mute,” Maciel said, adding that officials instructed them to send their comments in writing, and that they would receive a response within a week.

“To this day, we’re still waiting,” she said.

SYRINGE SHORTAGE

Maciel was also shocked to hear that five months after the ministry signed its first contract to obtain vaccine doses in June – up to 210 million of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford shot — it still hadn’t secured syringes to administer them.

The Health Ministry published its tender for 331 million syringes in mid-December, but received bids for only 8 million by its Dec. 29 deadline. Brazilian syringe manufacturers complained the government’s price limit was below market value.

State health secretaries had for months warned the federal government about the need to buy syringes as soon as possible to avoid excessive pricing, but to no avail, said Carlos Lula, chair of the National Council of Health Secretaries.

“It took too long,” Lula said. Dozens of other countries are already vaccinating, “and we’re falling behind.”

Hamstrung, the government told Brazilian syringe makers in December it would requisition 30 million units, to be delivered by the end of January. A call for an additional 30 million followed.

However, in an injunction issued last week, the Supreme Court prohibited the federal government from requisitioning syringes from state governments like Sao Paulo that had already purchased them.

“The federal government’s negligence cannot penalize the diligence of the state of Sao Paulo, which has been preparing for a long time, with due zeal, to face the current health crisis,” Justice Ricardo Lewandowski wrote in the ruling.

The syringe shortfall has left state governors scouring markets for their own supplies. The Health Ministry said this week that state stocks amounted to just 52 million syringes, plus an additional 71 million acquired by Sao Paulo.

For Domingues the confusion is emblematic of the government’s poor pandemic planning.

“You’d need at least six months to go through all the bureaucratic procedures and make that purchase," she said.

A FAILURE OF LOGISTICS

The Health Ministry’s planning difficulties are all the more glaring considering the background of Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general tapped for his expertise in logistics.

The rise of a military man with no experience in public health to the top of the institution in the midst of a pandemic worried experts. “We don’t have a minister who understands the health sector,” Flauzino said.

Since Pazuello took over in May, more than 30 military personnel have been appointed to key ministry positions, including the head of Anvisa, the agency that approves use of vaccines.

Bolsonaro's contentious relationship with Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria, a likely rival in next year's presidential race, also played a role in Brazil's vaccination debacle.

While Sao Paulo had zeroed in on Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine with a contract in September for 46 million doses, the Bolsonaro administration delayed signing a contract for months, focusing only on the AstraZeneca shot, ignoring experts and state officials who urged including Sinovac in the national vaccination strategy.

“Neither laboratory has the capacity to supply the entire national territory,” said Luiz Henrique Mandetta, health minister during the first months of the COVID-19 health crisis until he was removed by Bolsonaro. “We will need a lot of vaccines.”

Then last week, even as Bolsonaro continued scoffing at CoronaVac, the Health Ministry announced it was buying up to 100 million doses of the Chinese-made vaccine.

But with the need to provide two doses of vaccine to some 210 million people, Brazil is still far short.

Pazuello this week visited the Amazon city of Manaus that’s suffering a brutal second wave of the virus, with hospitals again pushed beyond capacity. He offered assurance that vaccines would be dispatched to all states within four days of approval by health regulators, which could come as early as Sunday — followed by a 16-month vaccination campaign.

However, Pazuello was was still unable to provide a rollout date.

“The vaccine in Brazil will arrive on D Day and H Hour,” he said cryptically.

___ Álvares reported from Brasilia.

Latest Stories

  • House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi's office halted

    A federal judge in Washington on Friday night halted a plan to release and put on house arrest the Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. Richard Barnett will instead be brought to Washington, D.C., immediately for proceedings in his case, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Friday night, staying a decision by another judge to confine Barnett to his home in Gravette, Arkansas, until his trial. Howell's ruling came hours after U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Arkansas set a $5,000 bond for Barnett and ordered that a GPS monitor track his location.

  • Texas realtor who took private jet is charged in Capitol riot

    Jennifer Ryan faces charges of disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry.

  • FBI says over 100 people arrested for Capitol siege, including 'liberal activist,' Confederate flag bearer

    FBI Director Christopher Wray, in his first public comments since the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, said Thursday that law enforcement has arrested more than 100 people in connection with the assault and is aware of "an extensive amount of concerning online chatter" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.Most of those arrested so far have been far-right militants, off-duty police, retired military personnel, GOP officials, QAnon adherents, and white supremacists. For example, the man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag through the Capitol, Kevin Seefried, and his son, Hunter Seefried, surrendered to the FBI in Delaware on Thursday, the Justice Department said.Embed from Getty ImagesAuthorities also arrested "liberal activist" John Sullivan on Thursday, making him, Politico says, "the first person to be charged who appears to have been active in liberal causes." Sullivan, who filmed the siege, claims he was just following the rioters as a "journalist," but the FBI said his own video showed him to be a booster of the lawlessness and even an active participant.Trump supporters, including Rudy Giuliani, and conservative media outlets pointed to Sullivan's arrest to bolster their counterfactual claim that "antifa" or Black Lives Matter were actually behind the assault on the Capitol. But "even before his arrest, left wing activists had described concerns in that community, going back some time, that Sullivan was a provocateur working with others, including his brother James, who has ties to the Proud Boys and runs a pro-Trump organization," Marcy Wheeler notes at EmptyWheel.> pic.twitter.com/oRri9hyHGv> > — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) January 7, 2021"Sullivan's presence in the Capitol, and his previous record of anti-Trump activism, has been the focus of frenzied attention in the right-wing media," Robert Mackey reports at The Intercept, while "left-wing organizers have been keen to stress that they ejected Sullivan from their ranks months ago." Since adopting the nom de guerre "Activist John" last summer, Mackey notes, Sullivan has been blacklisted by "left-wing organizers associated with Black Lives Matter and antifascism in Utah, California, and the Pacific Northwest" who say he's "either a right-wing infiltrator or a dangerously naive amateur."More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment The worst-case scenario for America's immediate future

  • Georgia's First Vietnamese American State Rep Wears Áo Dài to Swear-In

    Bee Nguyen, Georgia's first Vietnamese American state representative, donned an áo dài to her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Regarded as the most popular national costume of Vietnam, the áo dài for women is a long dress with a contoured top that flows over loose-fitting trousers that reach the sole of the feet. Nguyen, 39, decided to wear the garment in response to the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, in which rioters carried the South Vietnamese flag.

  • Army soldier arrested after military spouse murdered at Hawaii barracks

    Selena Roth, a 25-year-old Army veteran and spouse, was killed at Schofield Barracks on Oahu.

  • White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally

    A white military veteran shot and wounded a 15-year-old girl when he fired his gun into a car carrying four Black teenagers during a tense confrontation at a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the Iowa Capitol last month. Michael McKinney, 25, is charged with attempted murder in the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines. McKinney, who was heavily armed and wearing body armor, told police he fired the shot in self-defense.

  • Government must 'get a grip' of what is now a full-blown crisis in the fishing industry, say fishermen

    Scotland's fishermen have told Boris Johnson his Brexit trade deal leaves them with the "worst of both worlds" amid export delays and collapsing market prices. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) said the industry was facing "mounting financial losses" and the only way to ensure a fair price was a 72-hour round trip to land catch in Denmark. Elspeth Macdonald, the trade group's chief executive, said there was "huge disappointment and a great deal of anger about your failure to deliver on promises made repeatedly to this industry." She accused him of having "spun a line" about a 25 per cent uplift in the UK's quota and demanded urgent details of promised compensation for the disruption. Her concerns were echoed by Scotland's seafood processors, who said ministers in both London and Edinburgh need to "get a grip" of the long delays exporters are facing. A third of fishing boats in Scotland are tied up at harbours and the industry is estimated to be losing £1 million per day. Exporters warned they face possible bankruptcy amid a suspension of road deliveries due to border delays. Transport company DFDS stopped exports last week after delays in getting new paperwork introduced following the expiry of the Brexit transition period for EU border posts in France. It aims to resume the service on Monday. Paperwork has to be approved before consignments can be sent to DFDS's warehouse in South Lanarkshire and then on to English Channel ports. In her letter to the Prime Minister, Ms McDonald said: "Many fishing vessels are tied to the quay wall.” She added: "This industry now finds itself in the worst of both worlds. Your deal leaves us with shares that not only fall very far short of zonal attachment, but in many cases fail to ‘bridge the gap’ compared to historic catches, and with no ability to leverage more fish from the EU, as they have full access to our waters. "This, coupled with the chaos experienced since 1st January in getting fish to market means that many in our industry now fear for their future, rather than look forward to it with optimism and ambition."

  • Mitch McConnell tells senators impeachment trial is ‘vote of conscience’

    In his remaining days as Senate leader, Democrats pressure lawmakers to reach swift vote

  • The White House said it was unlocking a vaccine reserve — but it was reportedly already empty

    A reserve of second-dose COVID-19 vaccines set to be repurposed as first doses is already empty, state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans tell The Washington Post.Both the coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. require two doses to be fully effective. So when distribution of first doses began, the Trump administration held back matching second doses to make sure recipients would be fully protected against COVID-19. Amid a massive demand for more doses, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced earlier this week that the department would begin doling out those reserved doses to more people, saying increased production speed would make up for the soon-to-be-depleted reserve.But as officials soon learned, the federal government had stopped stockpiling second dose vaccines weeks ago, they tell the Post. Both first and second doses were instead taken right off the manufacturing line. That meant Azar's announcement reportedly released a stockpile that didn't exist. The U.S. had already reached its maximum distribution capacity, and new doses distributors were expecting next week weren't coming, the Post reports.HHS spokesperson Michael Pratt confirmed in an email to the Post that the last of the reserve had been taken out for shipment this weekend. He didn't acknowledge Azar's comments, but said Operation Warp Speed had "always intended to transition from holding second doses in reserve as manufacturing stabilizes and we gained confidence in the ability for a consistent flow of vaccines." he also said states had only ordered 75 percent of the vaccines available to them. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment The worst-case scenario for America's immediate future

  • NRA declares bankruptcy, says it will reincorporate in Texas

    The National Rifle Association said Friday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will seek to reincorporate in Texas, calling New York, where it is currently registered, a "toxic political environment." The big picture: The move comes just months after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * The NRA then sued James in federal court, accusing her of violating its right to free speech. * Karl Racine, attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed a separate lawsuit in August against the gun lobby and its foundation "for misusing charitable funds to support wasteful spending by the NRA and its executives."What they're saying: "Today, the NRA announced a restructuring plan that positions us for the long-term and ensures our continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom – free from the toxic political environment of New York," the NRA's Wayne LaPierre said in letter to members and supporters Friday. * "The plan can be summed up quite simply: We are DUMPING New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas," LaPierre added. * "Under the plan, the NRA will continue what we’ve always done – confronting anti-gun, anti-self-defense and anti-hunting activities and promoting constitutional advocacy that helps law-abiding Americans." * "Our work will continue as it always has. No major changes are expected to the NRA’s operations or workforce. " LaPierre also claimed Friday that the NRA is "as financially strong as we have been in years," despite the organization laying off or furloughing dozens of employees, canceling its national convention and cutting salaries last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, per AP. * A spokesperson for the NRA said in May that like "every other business and nonprofit, we are forced to make tough choices in this new economic environment," per AP. * In its bankruptcy petition filed in Texas, the NRA listed assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million each, Bloomberg reported. Go deeper: The NRA's dwindling political influenceEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional details. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Trump supporter sued after refusing to pay $100 bet over election results

    A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 presidential election has landed in a Florida small claims court.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.

  • More Inside Artist Jorge Pardo's Transformed Bushwick Carriage House

    When it came to the lighting in his home, Pardo drew inspiration from the insides of fruits, nuts, and seeds, as well as sea creatures and machine parts.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump will take nuclear football out of DC on his final day in office - and the codes will be deactivated at the stroke of noon

    Military officials will have second 45-pound briefcase ready for Joe Biden

  • Spanish kings's former lover says he was behind threats to kill her over hunting trip scandal

    The one-time lover of Spain's former king has accused him of ordering the secret service to deliver death threats to her after their relationship was exposed. Speaking as a witness in a court hearing on Friday, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein stated that her life and those of her children were threatened by the then head of Spain’s CNI secret service, General Félix Sanz Roldán, in her London hotel room in May 2012. The beginning of the alleged campaign of harassment came weeks after a disastrous elephant-hunting trip to Botswana had led to her relationship with Juan Carlos becoming public knowledge. “Sanz Roldán and King Juan Carlos were at great pains to make it clear that it was Juan Carlos who was giving orders to Sanz Roldán, that these orders were coming from the top,” the 56-year-old businesswoman said, speaking to the court in Madrid via a video link from Westminster Magistrates Court. The comments came in a trial in which former Spanish police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo faced charges of slander and false accusation against Mr Sanz Roldán. Mr Villarejo was facing defamation charges after he accused Mr Sanz Roldán of threatening Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein during a 2017 television interview. Mr Villarejo has been remanded in custody since November 2017 while he is investigated on dozens of counts of alleged illegal espionage and other offences. In court, Mr Villarejo said he had been commissioned by the CNI to meet Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein in London in 2015 “to gain her confidence” and convince her to hand over sensitive documents and defuse the dispute between her and Juan Carlos. Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein ratified that she had told Mr Villarejo that Mr Sanz Roldán had said he “could not guarantee my safety and that of my children” during a meeting she said was arranged by Juan Carlos in London’s The Connaught hotel. Since a tape of the conversation between Mr Villarejo and Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein was leaked to the media in 2018, she and other associates of Juan Carlos have been placed under investigation in Switzerland for alleged money laundering. After prosecutors at Spain’s Supreme Court also opened a probe into the former monarch last June, Juan Carlos left Spain and has remained in exile in UAE since.

  • Two U.S. military bases in South Korea shelter in place as coronavirus curbs extended nationwide

    The U.S. Forces in Korea (USFK) said on Saturday it has imposed a shelter-in-place order on two of its largest bases - U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan and Camp Humphreys - until Tuesday after a cluster of coronavirus infections. Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, is the largest U.S. military base overseas, housing the USFK headquarters and thousands of troops, civilian workers, and their family members. It was not immediately clear how many cases have been reported at the two bases, but the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday a total of 18 people related to the U.S. base in Seoul tested positive this week so far.

  • In Mexico, women take the front lines as vigilantes

    In the birthplace of Mexico’s vigilante “self-defense” movement, a new group has emerged entirely made up of women, who carry assault rifles and post roadblocks to fend off what they say is a bloody incursion into the state of Michoacán by the violent Jalisco cartel. The rural area is traversed by dirt roads, through which they fear Jalisco gunmen could penetrate at a time when the homicide rate in Michoacán has spiked to levels not seen since 2013.

  • Army private charged in sexual assault of 19-year-old NC soldier who later died

    An Army private first class was arraigned on sexual assault charges before a military judge.

  • Trump's team is reportedly trying to assemble a crowd for a 'major send-off' hours before Biden's inauguration

    President Trump is planning to exit the White House on the morning of Jan. 20, a few hours before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in a short distance away, CNN reports. "Eager for a final taste of the pomp of being president, Trump has asked for a major send-off," and "as one of their final acts, Trump's team is working to organize a crowd to see him off on the morning of Biden's inauguration, when he plans to depart Washington while still president" for a flight to Palm Beach, Florida, where his term will officially end at noon.There are 20,000 National Guard troops currently deployed or en route to Washington, D.C., ahead of Biden's inauguration, because the last crowd Trump drew to the White House morphed into an insurrectionist mob that stormed the Capitol.Plans are still being ironed out, CNN says, but "Trump told people he did not like the idea of departing Washington for a final time as an ex-president, flying aboard an airplane no longer known as Air Force One. He also did not particularly like the thought of requesting the use of the plane from Biden." The Bidens will wake up on Inauguration Day at nearby Blair House, CNN reports, adding that "its use was offered to them by the State Department rather than the Trumps, who refuse to make contact with the incoming president and first lady.""Trump has expressed interest to some in a military-style sendoff and a crowd of supporters," CNN says, but it's unclear "whether that occurs at the White House, Joint Base Andrews, or his final destination, Palm Beach International Airport."Outgoing U.S. presidents almost always attend the swearing-in of their successors, Defense One notes, and "in recent decades, the outgoing president and first lady walk down the back steps of the Capitol to an awaiting helicopter, which then makes the short five-minute flight over to Joint Base Andrews in nearby Maryland. Upon arriving at Andrews, the former president and first lady are usually greeted by a military honor guard, former staffers, friends, and other well wishers." Two senior Pentagon officials confirmed to Defense One on Thursday that, in a break with recent tradition, no military farewell is being planned for Trump.More stories from theweek.com Trump's vaccine delay is getting suspicious 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment The worst-case scenario for America's immediate future

  • North Korea unveils 'world's strongest weapon' at military parade

    Wearing a giant furry hat, black leather jacket and a beaming smile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un introduced “the world’s strongest weapon” – a new submarine-launched ballistic missile – at a nighttime parade on Thursday in Pyongyang. The display of North Korea’s military might followed a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party, during which leader Kim denounced the United States as his country's “foremost principal enemy” and vowed to strengthen the North’s nuclear war deterrent. On Friday, the reclusive regime’s state media released 100 photos of a mass celebration of the national armory, including tanks and rocket launchers, all flanked by rows of marching soldiers, noticeably not wearing masks. Military aircraft were illuminated by LED lights as they flew overhead in formation. “They’d like us to notice that they’re getting more proficient with larger solid rocket boosters,” tweeted Ankit Panda, a North Korea expert and author of ‘Kim Jong Un and the Bomb’, as the parade unfolded in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square. As the spectacle reached its climax, the military rolled out what analysts said appeared to be new variants of solid-fuel short-range ballistic missiles – which are more quickly deployed than liquid-fuelled versions - and four Pukguksong-class submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).