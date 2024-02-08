Sides go back and forth in case of immigrant charged with manslaughter of St. Johns officer

Both the prosecution and defense for Virgilio Aguilar Mendez, the now 19-year-old immigrant charged with aggravated manslaughter of an officer, have new filings in his case.

On Feb. 2 the State Attorney's Office filed its motion to strike the defense's motion to dismiss the manslaughter charge. Assistant Public Defender Rosemarie Peoples cited two cases of manslaughter charges being dismissed against men in similar arrests where a person died from attempts to detain someone accused of a minor crime. Her motion also states that since Aguilar Mendez has been found incompetent, he can't swear to any legal pleadings in his case.

Aguilar Mendez (whose first name was misspelled Vergilio in the initial arrest documents) also is charged with resisting an officer with violence in the May 19, 2023, altercation with St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich. The 52-year-old was trying to search Aguilar Mendez when he resisted, according to the Sheriff's Office. After using his Taser on him multiple times and getting assistance from additional deputies, Kunovich collapsed and died at the hospital.

In the State Attorney's Office's response to the defense, it cites several cases where appeal courts held that a motion to dismiss must be sworn to by a defendant, rather than his or her attorney.

"Courts have repeatedly held that a failure by the state to timely raise the defect of an unsworn or insufficiently sworn motion constitutes a waiver to raise it a later time," the motion says.

On Feb. 5 the defense also submitted two separate filings with exhibits in support of its motions to dismiss and to set bond for Aguilar Mendez. The exhibits included officer-worn body camera videos, the medical examiner's autopsy, depositions by deputies and character letters.

Virgilio Aguilar Mendez enters the courtroom on Dec. 22 for his competency hearing on whether he can go to trial on charges of aggravated manslaughter of an officer and resisting an officer with violence. He is accused of getting into a tussle with St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich while being questioned that resulted in the officer collapsing and dying.

The autopsy concluded Kunovich died from natural causes and pre-existing health conditions.

"The terminal circumstances support that Sgt. Kunovich died as a result of a cardiac dysrhythmia secondary to his cardiac disease, which was aggravated by the physical exertion and possibly emotional stress caused by the struggle incurred while apprehending the subject," Chief Medical Examiner Wendolyn Sneed found. "In my opinion, the circumstances do not fully meet the criteria for a homicide manner of death."

In the deputies' depositions, both stated they didn’t foresee a heart attack at any point during the arrest.

One of the character letters for Aguilar Mendez is from Dane Olsen, a child advocate supervisor and attorney at the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. He was appointed to Aguilar Mendez in April 2022 when he was 17 in the custody of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement in Topeka, Kan.

Another is from Clare Murphy Shaw, an immigration attorney and executive director of Asylum Clinic Kansas City, a nonprofit that represents immigrants in their pursuit of lawful status. She also represented Aguilar Mendez in 2022. She noted his case — Aguilar was living here illegally from Guatemala and working on farms — is pending in Atlanta and he is scheduled for an immigration court hearing on July 8.

In the meantime, Aguilar Mendez has been in jail without bail since the incident and on Dec. 29 was ordered by the judge to undergo competency treatment and training. The judge agreed with Peoples that Aguilar Mendez could not aid in the preparation of his case or understand the legal system due to his limited English and Spanish. Within 60 days it is to be determined if he's capable enough to learn what's needed to go to trial.

His charge was already reduced once on July 25 from murder while engaged in resisting an officer with violence. The reduced manslaughter charge is punishable by a maximum of 30 years in prison as opposed to life, the State Attorney's Office previously advised.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: New filings in immigrant's manslaughter of St. Johns officer case